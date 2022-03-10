Resolve SBI Credit Card issues via customer care - here's how

State Bank of India (SBI), provides a range of simplified and seamless solutions for credit card issues through its customer care services. As an SBI credit cardholder – be it a personal or corporate credit card – there can arise scenarios where you have questions about your credit card or want immediate redressal of grievances. Reaching out to SBI customer care by phone call is the easiest and most convenient method to resolve all your credit card issues. Alternatively, you can also contact customer care via email.
To ensure prompt and effective customer care services, SBI offers the option of escalation of your query/grievance, where you can take up the issue with complaint management teams at different levels or a nodal officer.
The competence of SBI customer care in resolving the multiple credit card issues of its customers has not only created a loyal customer base but also built its brand reputation. If you are in a tough spot and face a difficult situation regarding your SBI credit card
, fret not and get in touch with its customer care department. Here’s an in-depth look at the different facets of SBI customer care services.
A Checklist Before You Contact SBI Credit Card Customer Care
Before you contact SBI customer care, you must keep the key details of your credit card handy. For instance, if you dial the SBI credit card customer care number
, the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system or the customer care executive can ask you to provide details such as:
- Your credit card number
- Your credit card expiry date
Also, ensure that you have access to your registered phone number as an OTP can be sent for verification. Common SBI credit card issues
The common issues faced by SBI credit card holders include loss of card and a blocked credit card because of suspicious activity or overspending. You can also face payment issues, such as transaction decline at Point of Sales (PoS). Along with these, you can also have queries about your reward points.
If you are an international credit cardholder, you can face issues, such as loss of card or payment decline in a foreign country. The redressal mechanism for these issues via SBI customer care services is discussed in the subsequent sections. Loss of SBI Credit Card
If your credit card is stolen or lost, you can follow the steps given below:
SBI Credit Card Block due to Suspicious Activity
- You can dial the SBI credit card customer care number 1800-180-1290/1860-500-1290. You can also call 39020202 after providing your STD code. Remember, these numbers can be reached only between 8 am and 8 pm on all working days.
- You can then follow the IVR instructions or talk to an SBI customer care executive to block your card and prevent unauthorized use.
If SBI detects any suspicious activity, it can block your credit card. This is primarily done to prevent unapproved transactions. If you face this situation, you can follow the steps as follows:
SBI Credit Card Blocked for Over Spending
- Call SBI credit card customer care number 1800-180-1290/1860-500-1290 or 39020202.
- The IVR system or a customer service official will then guide you through the process of unblocking your card.
Spending beyond your existing credit limit can also result in your credit card being blocked. If you face this predicament, you can follow the steps given below:
Transaction Declined at POS
- Pay for your dues and contact the SBI credit card customer care number.
- Follow the IVR process or talk to a customer care executive to unblock your card.
If your credit card transaction is declined at a PoS terminal, despite providing the correct PIN, you can contact the 24X7 helpline numbers. Here is a list of the SBI customer care helpline numbers:
Other SBI Credit Card Issues
- 1800-11-2211
- 1800-425-3800
- 080-26599990
If you face other issues, such as an error in the available credit limit or wrong debits, you can call the designated SBI credit card customer care number.SBI Credit Card Reward Queries
Confused about your credit card reward points or your reward points not credited? You can always reach out to SBI customer care via a phone call to address your queries.SBI International Customer Care Services
If you are using an international SBI credit card in a foreign country and face any issues, such as loss or theft of the card, you can contact the SBI credit card international helpline numbers. SBI has country-specific helpline numbers, which can be accessed from its official web portal. Here’s a look at some of the international helpline numbers:
|Country
|Credit card helpline number
|USA
|1866-328-4209
|UK
|808-101-7633
|UAE
|800-091-1905
|Australia
|1800-012-473
|Canada
|1866-3284-209
|Japan
|006-633-812-439
Once you call the specific SBI credit card customer care, the bank can then provide solutions such as an emergency credit card or cash extension. Contacting SBI Credit Card Customer Care via Email
You can also reach out to SBI customer care through an email for any issues, queries, or complaints. Just provide the details of your issue and send an email at customercare@sbicard.com
. You will receive a response shortly with a reference number, which must be quoted for any future correspondence. Escalation of Complaints/Queries
If the SBI customer care fails to provide a satisfactory response, you can follow the steps given below: 1. You can call 1860-180-777 to contact the complaint management team. For an online escalation request, you can visit SBIs official website. You can refer to the link:
https://www.sbicard.com/en/webform/escalate-login.page. The escalation matrix for your credit card complaints is:
- The complaint is first referred to the Circle Complaints Resolution Centre(CCRC)
- It is then escalated to the local head office
- It is finally referred to SBIs corporate office
2. You can also contact the nodal officer/grievance redressal officer by sending an email at nodal officer@sbicard.comHow to Resolve Credit Card Issues through SMS?
You can use SMS to access some credit card customer care services. For instance, if your card is stolen/lost and you want to block it instantly, you can send an SMS in the prescribed format to the designated number. You can follow the steps given below:
The Bottomline
- Type ‘BLOCK’ along with the last four digits of your credit card.
- Send an SMS to 5676791 from your registered mobile number.
- You will shortly receive a confirmation message.
