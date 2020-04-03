Ricky Aranda wants you to reframe your ideas about work

This entrepreneur, investor, former professional soccer player, and father has built a multi-billion dollar global empire while still being able to balance busy family life and live an incredible jet-setting lifestyle. If you’re having a hard time pulling everything together in your life right now, Ricky Aranda has made it and he has done it effortlessly.

If you’ve stumbled upon his name online, you’ve seen how Aranda has taken his network to greater heights and we’re talking about an impeccable global reach. He now heads the business development at Novel Capital in North America, a private, multibillion-dollar private investment firm based in UK that buys and finances large-ticket commercial real-estate assets. It invests and trades globally across a number of key primary and tertiary sectors, commodities, equity, credit and other financial assets including real estate, infrastructure, and renewable energy. Their clients are limited partners of which include corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, university endowments, foundations, fund of funds and high net worth individuals. Novel Capital leads the transaction flow throughout the whole investment cycle.

Aranda has also ventured into the global digital currency market. He is a general partner in Capverto based in Europe, which focuses on trading Bitcoin using high-level AI technology.

While he balances both of these companies, he has a global network that ranges from some of the world's largest hedge funds to businesses and families across the USA, London, Bahrain, and Asia. Aranda has also been involved with the business development of a cutting-edge bio pharmacy company. He has established a successful real estate company, Aranda Holdings, working to ensure his team of highly skilled agents consistently exceed client expectations and winning him several awards.

For being an entrepreneur all his life, he manages to have quality family time amidst back-to-back business meetings and travels from one country to the next and still thrives in his chosen ventures. In one of his previous interviews, he suggests that people first reframe their ideas about work: “People have to remember that if you work in a business that only pays you while you are there, you have a job, not a business.”

Aranda was able to master work-life balance. He does this through his love for building relationships and developing businesses with his passion for travel and the ability to multitask. It takes a whole lot of multitasking skills to get to his level. And because of his businesses, his influence is undeniable, which spans from across the world. Today, he continues developing and enjoying opportunities to expand his global network and diversify his business investments and ventures.

At the end of the day, Aranda’s most pivotal moment in his life isn’t closing multi-billion dollar deals, it’s becoming a parent. Since the birth of his child, Ricky’s most important goal has become being a positive role model for his son. Ricky believes one of the most important things he can do is to show his children that through positive action, dedication and hard work, they too can build an incredible life, very much worth living.

