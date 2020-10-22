Sandhya Group - Illuminating the chemical industry of India

Worked with Pars Rams Brothers (Australia) Pvt. Ltd for development and marketing of Agro Products for Australia from 1997-1998. Worked for Australia’s biggest insurance agency for personal policy from University Campus during 1996-1997.

Education

Shri P K S Sarvajanik High School , Phansa ( Bhilad)

Yuva Koli Patel Samaj

Pesticides Manufacturer Association of India (PMFAI) – Secretary

Vapi Industrial Association (VIA) - Joint Director for export import committee.

Sarigam Industrial Association (SIA) – Director for Export import committee.

Bombay Chambers of Commerce - Agro Board Committee members

Sandhya Charitable Trust

Sandhya Multi Speciality Clinic

Sandhya Foundation

Valsad football Association – President

2009-10 Certificate of Merit for Export Performance in Small Scale Sector by Chemexcil.

2014-15 International Gold Millennium Award at Thailand, Bangkok.

2016-17 ABP News CSR leadership Awards, Mumbai

2016-17 Highest Exports in chemical sector, UK.

2016-17 Best Global Brand in Chemicals Sector – Hongkong

2017-18 Highest Export In MSME Sector by SMS Chamber of Commerce, Mumbai

2017-18 Best EHS company – National Environment Health and Safety Congress Awards.

2018 Power brand company of 2018.

2019 Best Crop Care company of 2019

2020. India SME Excellence award 2020, Mumbai.

Finance Management

Communication

Leadership & Interpersonal skills

Domain Expertise

Innovative Drive

Dr. Smit Patel, Director of Sandhya Group of Companies, is a leading entrepreneur who believes in achieving success by investing in quality. With his academic excellence, financial expertise and perseverance, he has been successful in creating a global distribution marketing network that includes more than 45 countries under its purview. His success stories have been rewarded and awarded since 2005 and the recognitions continue to flow. Being presented with the prestigious Export awards for the years 2005-2006, 2008-2009 and 2012-2013, by Chemexcil, a Government of India Export Promotion Council, have been the highest points of his prestigious journey of entrepreneurship so far. He is driven by strong analytical skills, technical expertise, extensive business research and competent leadership potential.Sandhya Group of Companies has grown exponentially under the leadership of Dr. Smit Patel. With strategic locations at Vapi and Sarigam, the company offers a multi-product range that includes industrial chemicals, speciality chemical and Agro chemicals. He believes in hiring a team and imparting relevant training that will equip it for enhanced productivity. This dedicated team, that he successfully retains, ensures that all the manufacturing facilities are regularly upgraded to meet International Accreditation for exports. Dr. Patel believes in staying ahead of time and implementing futuristic strategies. The integration of SAP system with his organization resulted in latest office automation, that further strengthens the security system of his company. Owing to his innovative techniques and domain expertise, his company has never suffered financial setbacks.Apart from being a successful entrepreneur, Dr. Smit Patel is also closely associated with social welfare activities, development of rural areas, assistance of underprivileged sections of the society and the differentially abled. He is connected with the Yuva Koli Patel Samaj as, well as with PKS Sarvajanik High School at Bhilad. In October 2019, he was appointed as the President of Valsad Football Association and since then he extends support to both the Under 18 Boys and Girls team as well as the Above 18 team of Valsad region.Dr. Smit Patel is an alumnus of Gyandham High School in Vapi Valsad region. His tenure in the school was from the year 1978-1992. He has had the best of schooling experiences in Gyandham and strongly believes that his alma mater has been a significant contributor to his successful career. All the respected teachers of both Primary and Secondary school are driven by their will to bring out the best in the students and assist them in academic as well as co-curricular pursuits. Sir Col. V.S. Bedekar, the esteemed Principal of the school has always mentored him and all other students of the school to be able to fulfill cherished dreams. 1) B.com (Mumbai University) 2) MBA- International Business – University of Canberra, Australia. 3) Doctorate – International Business and Marketing - France UniversityDr. Smit Patel has received several awards for his achievements over a span of 12 years. Some of his major achievements are listed below-