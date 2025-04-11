Studying business at the University of Melbourne

After leaving behind her home of Mumbai, Simran Bhimani set her sights on the University of Melbourne.

As a student at the Faculty of Business and Economics , Simran is not just working toward her Master of Management degree, she is building a future where she can make a difference in the world of business.

Simran’s journey began in Mumbai, where she completed a combined undergraduate degree in psychology and entrepreneurship.

"I really love working in business, and I wanted to achieve a business acumen to further that entrepreneurial drive," she explains.

This drive led her to pursue further studies, and after researching her options globally, Simran chose the University of Melbourne for its strong reputation and global ranking.

"I decided I need to get a master's at a reputable university," she says. "[the] University of Melbourne was one of my top choices—it’s got a high ranking, especially in graduate employability.”

One of the key factors that helped make her decision easier was the Business and Economics Graduate Scholarship , a 25 per cent scholarship offered by the Faculty of Business and Economics, which is based on academic merit. International students who enrol in a graduate degree by coursework within the faculty are automatically considered for the scholarship.

"It was a source of great pride for my family…it pushes me to be a little more focused academically,” she says.

Now in her second semester, Simran reflects on how far she has come. "Balancing academics with everything else… like living in a new country, extracurricular activities… has been quite a journey, but it’s very rewarding in the end."

She credits the vibrant university life and diverse city of Melbourne with helping her find her footing.

“Melbourne is very similar to Mumbai in terms of multiculturalism,” she says.

“I have really enjoyed how versatile the city is… you get to experience a lot that’s very different from home, but you also make a lot of international friends, and you get to learn about their cultures as well.”

Beyond her studies and new friendships, Simran has honed her leadership skills through extracurricular opportunities, including her role as CMO of the Melbourne Business School Student Association.

"It’s taught me leadership, how to bond with people on a different level, how to push myself, how to present myself,” she says. “And that’s not stuff you can learn in a classroom. These experiences have pushed me out of my comfort zone and taught me skills that I couldn’t have learned anywhere else."

As an international student, Simran says she’s learned a lot through stepping outside her comfort zone and adapting to life in a new country.

"You learn a lot of responsibility, a lot of independence, you also get a sense of empathy for everybody that’s done this journey before you and who’s doing it with you,” she says.

“I think it’s a beautiful journey to be on.”

As she continues her Master of Management degree, gaining new knowledge in market analysis and supply chain logistics, Simran remains focused on her goal: to run successful businesses and inspire others.

"Ultimately, I want to run my own, and build, successful businesses… and then set myself up for financial stability,” she says.

“I really see myself motivating others and building a team of strong people that really want to take their businesses to the next level.”

But, for Simran, it’s also about giving back to society and to her family. “I think you always need to give back to the society that pushed you and put you where you are.”

“[I want] to be able to give back to my family that has sacrificed so much for me to be where I am,” she says.

Simran’s postgraduate education at the University of Melbourne will equip her with the skills she needs to thrive in the business world. Her advice for prospective students is to take a chance and seize opportunities when they arise.

“The university really opens a lot of doors for you, and then it’s up to you to walk yourself through it.”

The University of Melbourne, consistently ranked among the top universities globally, offers more than just a degree through the Faculty of Business and Economics. It provides a transformative experience where students gain not only academic knowledge but also essential business skills—such as strategic thinking, financial acumen, leadership, and innovation—allowing them to navigate a rapidly changing business world with resilience and creativity.

The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.