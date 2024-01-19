The 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit: A remarkable commencement leading to a successful conclusion

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah said, globally, India stands as the top preference, and within India, Gujarat is the most preferred destination for manufacturing and investment. Embracing the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, India has evolved into a Vishva Mitra (global friend). Under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi, structural reforms have been implemented, leading to a transformative shift in performance and the economy. India will be a global hub for education with the policies enacted in the health and education sectors.

Recognizing the summit orchestrated in Gujarat under the guidance of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel as a resounding triumph, Shri Amit Shah remarked, "Gujarat has established itself as the gateway to 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).' The noteworthy participation of four heads of state, representatives from 100 countries, and 16 country partners stands as a success story in its own right. Shri Narendra Modi's vision for GIFT City in 2007 has thrived, with Dholera (SIR) defying skeptics, Mandal Becharaji evolving into an auto hub, and investments in Gujarat on the rise owing to strategic initiatives such as the Petrochemical complex in Dahej, Bulk Drug Park in Bharuch, and BioTechnology Park in Vadodara."

On January 12, 2024, in Gandhinagar, the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit concluded with a valedictory ceremony at Mahatma Mandir. Attended by numerous presidents, diplomats, and business leaders from India and abroad, the Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Shri Amit Shah, emphasized that although the physical aspect of the first Amrit Kaal and the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gujarat has ended, the resolutions made during this three-day summit signify a noteworthy achievement and empowerment. Reflecting on the journey since the inaugural summit in 2003, he highlighted the summit's role in reinforcing the commitment to "Sankalp hi Siddhi" (determination to accomplishment). The Union Home Minister emphasized that India currently stands as a leading global choice for manufacturing and investment, with Gujarat emerging as the preferred destination within the country. Amit Shah remarked that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, India has ascended from the 11th to the fifth position in the global economy. He expressed confidence that India is on track to secure a place among the top three economies worldwide. Reflecting on the G20 summit conducted during India's chairmanship, he highlighted its guiding principle of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future.' Proudly, he stated that India has emerged as a global friend, embodying the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.'