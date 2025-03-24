The death of stock-picking? Why smart investors are shifting to factor-based, quant strategies

With over $8B in assets tracking his work, karan’s key learnings are:

Stock picking woes

As markets mature the world over, traditional stock-picking methods struggle. Over decades, 90% US of large & mid-cap funds have underperformed the S&P. Passive equity fund assets have surged from 20% in 2010 to 60% today, while active funds have lost $2T in outflows over the last decade.

Factor focus surge

US Portfolios are shifting from mutual funds to index ETFs and rule-based factor funds. By the 2010s, new factors like volatility, quality, and momentum emerged. As markets grew more efficient, and active alpha rapidly faded, US investors moved toward quant-based strategies for consistent returns.

Dive deep into how these learnings translate into Elever’s core pillars that disrupt traditional investing like never before.

“Nobody talks about it, but alpha is disappearing from traditional investing. It’s a pattern seen worldwide—and India is next.”

- Karan Aggarwal, Co-founder & CIO @ Elever.

What is traditional investing, and why has it not worked in mature markets like US, Europe, etc?

Karan: Traditional investing exploits pricing anomalies through stock research & information asymmetry, but as markets grew more efficient, these opportunities vanished.

And you think this is happening in India now?

Karan: Very much so. Since the launch of Nifty BeES in 2001, we have witnessed a significant rise in index funds and ETFs. Large-cap alpha faded by the 2010s, mid-caps are following suit, and soon, stock pickers will have to look beyond the top 300 companies to find opportunities.

So, how does your factor-focused, rule-based approach solve for this and help in alpha creation?

Karan: Factor investing standardizes stock selection by focusing on proven drivers of returns like Quality, Value, and Momentum. So, unlike traditional stock-picking, we rank and rotate stocks based on factor strength, ensuring consistent exposure to winning factors. And in my experience of creating products for global ETF sponsors and hedge funds, I have seen these validated. Factor strategies have outperformed benchmarks over long periods. Even in India, NSE's factor indices have shown similar success, making them a smarter, risk-aligned alternative to traditional investing. A smart approach is the core-satellite model—60-80% in index funds and 20-40% in quant-based factor strategies for more reliable alpha.

