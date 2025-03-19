Tech5: Google goes all out to get Wiz at $32 billion, 'Butch and Suni' finally home, UIDAI & Sarvam team up, and more

Google’s bid for Wiz costs nearly 40 percent more at $32 billion

Google has struck a deal to buy Wiz, an Israeli-founded cloud security startup for $32 billion, the internet search giant said in a post on March 18. With this, Google is paying $9 billion more than its original offer from less than a year ago, and there is a breakup fee of $3.2 billion, Reuters reports.

New York-headquartered Wiz delivers an easy-to-use security platform that connects to all major clouds and code environments to help prevent cybersecurity incidents. Once the all-cash deal is done, by next year, Wiz will join Google Cloud.

Wiz, which has about 1,600 employees, was founded in January 2020 by Israeli entrepreneurs Assaf Rappaport, Yinon Costica, Roy Reznik, and Ami Luttwak, The Time of Israel notes. Their previous company Adallom was acquired by Microsoft in 2015.

NASA astronauts ‘Butch and Suni’ finally home after nine-month delay

US astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams are back on Earth after multiple delays, with the mission to bring them back from the International Space Station (ISS) kept them in space for nine months longer than expected.

The pair, now being popularly called ‘Butch and Suni’ in various media reports, waved and smiled as they emerged from the SpaceX Dragon, which splashed down off the coast of Florida on March 18, BBC reports.