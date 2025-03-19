Tech5: Google goes all out to get Wiz at $32 billion, 'Butch and Suni' finally home, UIDAI & Sarvam team up, and more

Forbes India's daily tech news bulletin with five headlines that caught our attention
New York-headquartered Wiz delivers an easy-to-use security platform that connects to all major clouds and code environments to help prevent cybersecurity incidents. Once the all-cash deal is done, by next year, Wiz will join Google Cloud.
Wiz, which has about 1,600 employees, was founded in January 2020 by Israeli entrepreneurs Assaf Rappaport, Yinon Costica, Roy Reznik, and Ami Luttwak, The Time of Israel notes. Their previous company Adallom was acquired by Microsoft in 2015.
The pair, now being popularly called ‘Butch and Suni’ in various media reports, waved and smiled as they emerged from the SpaceX Dragon, which splashed down off the coast of Florida on March 18, BBC reports.
What was meant to be an eight-day mission to test Boeing Starliner’s capsule turned into this ordeal of endurance for the two astronauts. With the capsule developing snag, Nasa, the US space agency, decided to keep them on the ISS and return the Starliner to Earth empty. They were brought back in a Space X capsule.
Nvidia’s new chips are critical for cloud giants like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, who rely on its hardware for massive data centre investments. CEO Jensen Huang said demand for AI chips continues to accelerate. Nvidia also revealed AI-powered PCs and networking products while showcasing new software.
It's next chip platform Vera Rubin, named after the late American astronomer, is planned for 2026, followed by one in 2028 named after physicist Richard Feynman.
Apple is said to be in advanced talks with Wipro Enterprises and in early discussions with LMW to supply parts and components as the iPhone maker looks to strengthen its ex-China supply chain, according to the report. Wipro Enterprises includes businesses in infrastructure engineering, lighting and consumer care. LMW services verticals include textile machinery, CNC machines, foundry and castings and aerospace components and composites, according to ET.
Sarvam will deploy its AI solutions to perform voice-based interactions for resident-centric use cases, according to the press release. This will help get near real-time feedback from Aadhaar number holders for their enrollment and update processes. The partnership will also work on real-time fraud alerts, multilingual AI support and collaborate with a commitment to user-centric innovation.