The journey of a Young Bride to becoming a Brand

Weddings in India are an inspiration for many women to look into a new beginning. This is a journey of a young bride who started a hobby Centre back in 1982, she dreamed & desired to share her gigantic knowledge and ecstatic experiences with innumerable young souls who wished to be a part of the beauty industry. Indra Ahluwalia, is a master of Bridal make-up with highly talented and refined set of skills in the field of beauty and glamour. Her gaining popularity and praise led to the inception of a parlour. Today, this is known to be Grace Salon & Academy!

Her perfectionism and precision in the field of beauty, hair, make-up and aesthetics is flawless! She nurtured her talent and skills until they reached a perfect dawn. She has been an 8 year long-running beauty consultant on a popular Indian television show and many more. With her remarkably innumerable beauty tips on the show Phulkari the Shades of women, she gained much popularity and her clients increased manifold especially brides-to-be who wanted to look the best on their D-Day!! She planned to take a step forward and decided to expand in the field by launching her own beauty Clinic.

Present day, she is a renowned make-up professional who is said to have now built an empire in the glamour industry and with pride Indra Ahluwalia & team have completed 38 tremendously glorious years!! It all starts with a seedling, which with passion and precision leads to success. Grace Salon & Academy in 1982 when they started was named Grace Beauty Clinic & School of Beauty Culture Therapy and Hair Dressing, popularly known be equipped with the latest and most advanced appliances and equipment imported for especially for skin treatments. Indra Ahluwalia, applauded for the professionalism and perfectionism that reflected with her students and clients made her a star already. Her talent took her all over the world making her an internationally renowned beauty and hair expert.

Indra Ahluwalia, is truly an inspiration for many and empowerment comes to them naturally. It has been more than 3 decades that she has been reigning the industry like a boss and now has a chain of salons and academies across Punjab & Mumbai. Grace Salon has been contributing the power of innovation, quality & excellence to the beauty and wellness industry. She has been awarded as the ‘Leading Woman Entrepreneur’ quite a few times that one cannot count on their fingertips. She is also the sole achiever of dolling up 104 clients in a day for their special occasions!!

Her Academy not only does impart immense knowledge and practical experiences to her students but Mrs. Ahluwalia has also represented North India as a leading Skin Expert at a conference held in Japan. Grace academy has also been awarded the 'Best Hair Academy' at Estatica Awards by Schwarzkopf Professional, Germany. Her concept of Destination Wedding Vanity Van has been vibrantly featured in a highly renowned national channel along with her vivacious skills in hair and make-up. That’s not all folks; Grace Salon has been a popular home for hair and beauty to many Punjabi Movie celebrities like Himanshi Khurana, Mandy Thaker and many more.

Indra Ahluwalia, who started with a notion to spread excellence in the field of beauty with courses in make-up, hair, skin & nail, has undoubtedly created professionals with spectacular skills and knowledge. She is also dedicated and determined in training & employment of speech impaired individuals. Today is has become an enormous brand name and now carrying forward the legacy of excellence, her son, Yuvraj Ahluwalia has stepped in to join hands and take the brand to the next level.

Yuvraj truly reflects the charisma and personality of his mother who is energetic, enthusiastic and young at heart! Even though many may think it must have been easy for him as it runs in the family, Yuvraj opted to take to take it rather seriously and pursued professional education in order to take it forward with the right ethics and energy. He specialised in Salon Management from Vidal Sassoon Academy, London, an institute known to provide world-class education and experience in the beauty industry. Yuvraj conceptualized and innovated Salon on wheels for the ever-increasing craze of destination weddings among couples. The Vanity Van features an experienced team of artists, professional salon chairs, shampoo station, nail art area, entertainment screens and also equipped with basic necessity services. He is the man of the modern-day era and truly understands the value of money, which led him to introduce a parallel chain of salon with the name of Grace express which offers quick services at economic prices.

When sky is the limit, a dream becomes a destination!! Indra Ahluwalia is truly an inspiration soul who has empowered many and has proved, dedication and determination in the right direction will lead to a path that brings prosperity and peace at best.

