The modern visionary of Kenstar web solutions: Dr. Javeed Siddiqui

Dr. Javeed Siddiqui, the managing director of Kenstar Web Solutions Private Limited
which was incorporated in the year 2007 primarily aims to provide quality solutions in the field of Information Technology. Though Kenstar Broadband is at present operating only in Maharashtra, yet the company has been compatible in providing faster internet at a low-cost price. Moreover, it nurtures reliability through its customized plans designed in accordance to the need and budget of the customer.
Kenstar began its journey by starting business process outsourcing services with clients mainly from the United States and United Kingdom. Gradually, it expanded to provide web design and development services to its clients abroad. The company is also presently operational into the business of Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Social Marketing Campaign Management. The year 2010 saw the steady growth of the information technology in India. There were tremendous technological developments and transformations in both domestic as well as the corporate sector. Hence, there was a need for high speed and stable internet services. Seeing this wonderful opportunity and also with a vision to serve Indian customers, Kenstar Web Solutions stepped into the business of providing quality and reliable internet services. This was made possible through wireless technology in the beginning of 2013. It received a very good response in this field. The company, then began to provide faster internet services by implementing the fibre network through GEPON. The company kept on investing heavily in its IT Infrastructure by procuring latest Routers, Layer 3 and Layer 2 switches from brands like Cisco and Juniper as well as the client end devices which are required at customer end. It was always one step ahead from its rival companies. The company evolved highly advanced technology equipment, firewalls, routers and manageable switches at backbone as well as at the client end. Undoubtedly, today over seventy five per cent of its satisfied clients are on its fast wireless network, the remaining are on ultra-fast Fibre technology. This helped Kenstar Broadband to achieve 99.5% uptime on its broadband services. Unlike other ISP providers who misguide clients by offering fake lucrative plans and half information, Kenstar delivers only what is promised to its customers. Not only this, but also it even guarantees money back offer if services are not as per customer satisfaction. The visionary managing director of the century, Dr. Javeed Siddiqui has streamlined the Aurangabad city with the attribute of the fastest speed intern. Javeed has done Ph.D in Information Technology and owns commendable experience in this field for more than two decades. Moreover, he owns supplementary Certification of MSCE, CCNP, MCITP and ITIL. It was his conscientiousness only which eventually revolved a diminutive company into a grand success. The company is enjoying the privilege to be among the prominent Companies of India. From rupees five lakh initial investments to forty million current capitals, the company prosper multi-folds and is on the verge to complete the target of four hundred million that ten-folds in the coming future. Money back guarantee is one of the exclusive services offered by Kenstar Web Solution in case they are not contented with the services. However, that rarely happens as Kenstar keeps its promise of client satisfaction at any cost. The packages offered by the Kenstar are super affordable and within the pocket of every customer. On the other hand, they also introduced customized offers on client's demand to ensure that requirements are fulfilled as customer satisfaction cannot be compromised. The magnum opus of the Kenstar are the three Lifeline Offer for the provision of turbulence-free 24x7 internet service along with the insurance and safeguard of security and hack-proof system of network. Kenstar Web Solution has up-rooted the problem of hacking from the base by bringing the finest routers, switches and wireless devices, making it nearly impossible for the hackers to meddle with the personal data of its clients.
It also has peering with exchanges like Extreme Infocom, thereby partnering with companies like Microsoft, Netflix, Amazon, Google, Alibaba, Akamai and other major content providers. Kenstar is tying up with multiple exchanges in order to ensure that the customers receive the best speed and experience quality services. Triple Play is something that is soon going to be introduced in their network.
Kenstar is working hard to put the network in Ring Route. Beside the Optic Fiber network, company has a failover technology that puts the Wireless network 'ON' if both of its fibre routes fail to their tower locations. That means, the customer will never loose connection from its main network and his internet will be continuously up. The company is also connecting the un-connected people, which means, taking internet to the places where there is currently no broadband services. It is going to achieve this by laying multiple towers and providing high speed broadband through 5.8 GHz Wireless Radio frequency which will have Fiber grade Wireless devices. This will enable the rural population to benefit from faster internet services at the same cost that is already being enjoyed by the urban population.
The year 2020 will always be remember for the Pandemic COVID-19 disease. Schools have shut down, companies temporarily stopped, restaurants closed, the streets became quiet, and so on. However, even in the Pandemic situation, the Lock-down didn’t stop the working of Kenstar Broadband. It’s staff ensured that the customers did not face any internet connectivity issue and was available 24/7 for the support. We know how internet has shown its importance during the Lockdown and hats off to Kenstar for its quality services.
According to the director Dr. Javeed Siddiqui, the primary objective of the company is to make the customers happy with constant and uninterrupted connectivity. It is necessary to understand that customers are the king. They have multiple varieties to go for in this industry and therefore your brand should provide and fulfil their requirements. Undoubtedly, Kenstar is doing so.
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.