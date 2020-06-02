The New-age Marketing by Ajay Vadhvani Solutions

What if one day you realise that events are your calling, something like that happened with the founder of AVS India
(Ajay Vadhvani Solutions) who realised that his ideation, planning, and execution could help galvanise brands and businesses. Although AVS had a very humble beginning, the office space was small, but the ideas big. The year was 2010, and the founder Ajay Vadhvani wanted to test his ideas in experiential marketing. Fast forward to 2020, AVS India has served 108+ clients of international repute, from tech giants to billion-dollar consumer product brands, including Polycom, Jabong, Cisco, Reebok, Zebra Technologies, Hummel, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Puma and ESPN, amongst other distinguished brands.
It was like yesterday that AVS was incepted and in April 2020, the company completed a decade in the experiential marketing space. A grand celebration was being planned which was cancelled due to Covid-19. But that did not stop the wishes to pour in from across the world. These 10 years can be summarised by over 1,080 projects that AVS delivered across all major cities in India and 6 countries internationally. To us it means many happy clients and continue serving them for many years together, this is what gives them tremendous happiness and boost to their courage that they are on the right path.
It was 2010 when the company delivered its first project with perfection. “That day gave us the wings to fly, and it bestowed us with the confidence to serve any Client”, says Ajay. Since then, AVS India has successfully executed corporate conferences, brand activations, product launches, off-sites, thematic events, and seminars, and integrated marketing campaigns for a multitude of clients.
The agency holds expertise in conference planning, corporate event management, and experiential marketing campaigns and has achieved many accolades in this field.
Within a couple of years of the launch, they are already serving over ten brands and have a team of 23 people in their New Delhi office. In 2013, AVS forayed into the digitalisation of brands. The founder attributes it to the power of digital, ‘’the internet had become ubiquitous and we were assisting companies in leveraging its value. We started digital marketing, robust website and app development, video production, digital campaigns, digital PR, CSR campaigns, lead generation, and social media marketing to digitise our clients’’, he said.
AVS India
believes in reinventing itself with each passing year, innovation had become the main motto of the company and they believed that the change is the only constant phenomenon. Today, AVS has branches in Mumbai followed by Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore and has become a true stallion in experiential marketing.
COVID-19 has hit the marketing industry hard, brands that failed to adopt digitization have been left with fewer options to market their products and services. Nobody could predict this daunting COVID-19 era, and no one can tell how long it will last. Despite this screeching halt that the global economy has witnessed, AVS is enabling brands to communicate with consumers through digitally interactive tools aided by artificial intelligence.
The company has recently launched a campaign titled ‘The Show Must Go On’, which highlights that nothing can stop us in today’s digitally connected world. Things may have slowed down or even halted but the digital world offers us opportunities beyond our imagination.
AVS India is now revamping its digital infrastructure for clients across the globe, and virtual events offer them the opportunity to organise webinars with 3D setups in a virtual immersive environment. From marketing on social Media to assisting brands with digital campaigns, from lead generation through machine learning tools to Video production, AVS continues to make waves in the business world.
‘’We are assisting our clients in sailing smoothly during the COVID-19. Things will eventually become normal and we all will thrive again, but the power of the digital world will continue to rise’’, Ajay, the torchbearer of the brigade, sums up.
Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No Forbes India journalist is involved in the creation of this content.