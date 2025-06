The real deal. MG Windsor EV

The MG Windsor EV has quickly become a standout choice among electric vehicles in India, especially for owners looking for a blend of space, technology, and style. Many who have made the switch to this Crossover Utility Vehicle (CUV) praise its unique combination of Sedan-like comfort with the space of an SUV.





Owners often highlight the generous 2700 mm wheelbase that provides ample rear legroom and a large boot, making it ideal for families or those who need extra cargo space. The interior comfort is another point to appreciate. The Windsor EV’s Aero Lounge seats recline up to 135 degrees, offering exceptional comfort on long drives, while the 39.6 cm touchscreen, the largest in its segment, provides intuitive control over the car’s features.

Range anxiety, a common concern among EV buyers, is much at ease with the Windsor EV’s 38 kWh battery, delivering ARAI range of 332 km on a single charge. Its 45 kW fast-charging capability also minimises downtime, allowing owners to quickly get back on the road. The car’s 130 PS power and 200 Nm torque deliver smooth city handling and confident highway performance.