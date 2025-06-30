The real deal. MG Windsor EV

The MG Windsor EV has quickly become a standout choice among electric vehicles in India, especially for owners looking for a blend of space, technology, and style. Many who have made the switch to this Crossover Utility Vehicle (CUV) praise its unique combination of Sedan-like comfort with the space of an SUV.





Owners often highlight the generous 2700 mm wheelbase that provides ample rear legroom and a large boot, making it ideal for families or those who need extra cargo space. The interior comfort is another point to appreciate. The Windsor EVâ€™s Aero Lounge seats recline up to 135 degrees, offering exceptional comfort on long drives, while the 39.6 cm touchscreen, the largest in its segment, provides intuitive control over the carâ€™s features.

Range anxiety, a common concern among EV buyers, is much at ease with the Windsor EVâ€™s 38 kWh battery, delivering ARAI range of 332 km on a single charge. Its 45 kW fast-charging capability also minimises downtime, allowing owners to quickly get back on the road. The carâ€™s 130 PS power and 200 Nm torque deliver smooth city handling and confident highway performance.