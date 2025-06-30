The real deal. MG Windsor EV

The Windsor EV is a unique proposition with great tech and an uber comfortable outlook
The MG Windsor EV has quickly become a standout choice among electric vehicles in India, especially for owners looking for a blend of space, technology, and style. Many who have made the switch to this Crossover Utility Vehicle (CUV) praise its unique combination of Sedan-like comfort with the space of an SUV.
Owners often highlight the generous 2700 mm wheelbase that provides ample rear legroom and a large boot, making it ideal for families or those who need extra cargo space. The interior comfort is another point to appreciate. The Windsor EVâ€™s Aero Lounge seats recline up to 135 degrees, offering exceptional comfort on long drives, while the 39.6 cm touchscreen, the largest in its segment, provides intuitive control over the carâ€™s features.
Range anxiety, a common concern among EV buyers, is much at ease with the Windsor EVâ€™s 38 kWh battery, delivering ARAI range of 332 km on a single charge. Its 45 kW fast-charging capability also minimises downtime, allowing owners to quickly get back on the road. The carâ€™s 130 PS power and 200 Nm torque deliver smooth city handling and confident highway performance.
Aesthetically, the Windsor EV impresses with its aerodynamic design, 18-inch wheels, and connected LED lights, offering a modern yet premium look that appeals to urban drivers. Inside, the Infinity View Glass Roof and customizable 256-colour ambient lighting, paired with a 9-speaker sound system, create a luxurious, immersive atmosphere appreciated by many owners.
One of the most innovative features noted by Windsor EV owners is MGâ€™s Battery-as-a-Service (BAAS) subscription model. This option allows buyers to purchase the vehicle without the battery, significantly reducing the upfront cost. They can then subscribe to the battery service and pay per kilometre driven, with a reassuring 3-60 buy-back guarantee. This flexibility has been a game-changer for many looking to make electric mobility more accessible and affordable.
Overall, the MG Windsor EV has been well-received by owners who value its blend of comfort, performance, and cost-effective ownership. It is redefining expectations for electric vehicles in India by offering a premium yet practical driving experience.
To get to know things better, we went to Delhi and got on the ground to get some real information and talk to another owner who is currently using the Windsor and have a chat with him about everything EV.
We met Himanshu Sharma and drove around the busy streets of the capital while chatting about the Windsor EV and the future of EVs. After a long drive, we got to Himanshu and his family, who were completely dependent on their ICE SUV, and are now sidelining it and prefer using the Windsor for everything. He says his family comprises all age groups, from his elderly parents to his young kids; all of them love Windsor for everything the EV has to offer. He had gone through intense rounds of calculations involving multiple Excel sheets to conclude that shifting to the Windsor would save him a lot of money, all while making him a contributor to the growing and imminent green revolution in cars.
It is imperative to get on the ground and chat with a customer to get to know the real deal, no filters. We got to know from another ownerâ€™s perspective what it is like living with the Windsor EV and what the pros and cons are, and from what Himanshu had to say, the pros outnumber the cons and make them feel negligible. This being said, the Windsor EV is setting high standards in the market with its luxurious approach to a city car, which holds multitudes of features and tech to keep you excited and wanting more.
The pages slugged â€˜Brand Connectâ€™ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.