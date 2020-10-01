Trendy jewellery items to try in 2020

Women have been wearing jewellery to enhance their overall appearance since a very long time. They wear jewellery on multiples areas of their body such as ears, necks, foreheads, hands, waist and feet. Over the years even men have started wearing jewellery as a fashion statement. Hence, the jewellery industry is an ever growing and an ever evolving industry which continuously strives to upgrade the fashion choices of its customers by launching new jewellery designs every season. With every New Year, comes a new fashion trend to get inspired from. So let’s see what’s trending this year when it comes to jewellery.
Single Earrings
Wearing an earring only on one ear became a trend in the 1980’s when known faces like Madonna, George Michael and Johnny Depp popularized it by wearing the classic cross single earring. During that time wearing a single earring was largely associated with having a rebellious attitude. The trend died down during the 90’s only to resurface this year. The solo earrings can be worn with an elegant cocktail dress or with a casual boho outfit as well. Wearing something large with a geometric design or massive drops will definitely give you an edgy look. Styling your hair in a bun or putting it to one side will ensure that your statement earrings are seen.
Luxe Shell Accessories
Jewellery made out of seashells came into fashion in the previous year and have only become more popular this year. Not only do you see more people wearing it, but also new styles that have been launched. It started off with pukka seashells being used along with beads in the form of a necklace or a bracelet. This year it has only become better with jewellery designers using cowries, cockle shells, tulip shells and mini conch shells to make earrings, necklace and bracelets in gold settings. The seashell jewellery works best with a casual chic look and adds a touch of nature to your overall getup.
Oversized Chains
The oversized linked chains are the hottest trends this year. Cast in metal, they have an interlocking design which makes it durable and versatile. The bigger sized linked chains tend to stand out and are easy to style. You can wear it with your casual attire or pair it with an evening gown for a distinctive look. You can choose it as the only accessory that you wear or add layers to it with a small pendant necklace or any lightweight necklace. The chonky supersized chains in gold or silver are truly worth buying.
Pearls
Pearl jewellery has been one of the biggest trends this year. Pearl is a versatile gemstone which has been used for making fashion jewellery since many years and has become an absolute favorite among the masses. Having an accessory made of pearls can be a great addition to your jewellery collection.
Giving you a classic vintage look, pearls can be worn in the form of necklaces, earrings, bangles, rings, headgears and even shoe jewellery. Make sure to have at least one pearl accessory to upgrade any look.
Colorful Mismatched Jewellery
People have now become bored of their regular gold and silver jewellery and seem to be opting for accessories with vibrant colored stones. The year 2020 saw the models of the fashion week adorn themselves with rainbow hued jewellery which were made to look attractive with sparkly accents. Neon shades and mismatched colors are the highlight of these jewellery pieces which have truly made their way into our hearts due to their colorful mess. Mixing and matching your colorful jewellery with your metal ones is the best way to match it up with your wardrobe. It gives you the liberty to play and experiment with your style and create a new look every time.
Pave diamond rings
The demand for Hidden Halo Engagement rings adorned with pavé diamonds are on a steady rise due to the sheer sparkling beauty of it. Also known as the under halo setting, it can make the central stone of the ring appear to be larger. Pave diamonds are embedded in the structural metal wire in the basket of the ring which give and additional sparkle to the side of the ring. It has become one of the most sought after gifts that you can give to your significant other.
For those who prefer thin bands on their rings can opt for the Petite engagement rings styled with pavé diamonds.
Animal Motif Jewellery
A giant sparkly scorpion hanging off your neck must have been unheard of until now, but not anymore. The animal motif jewellery can range from being huge statement pieces to being a part of your charms bracelet or necklace. Seeing the marketability of this kind of jewellery, the designers have started getting creative and adding animal motifs to their designs which often give you an unconventional yet stylish look. They can be made to look opulent when crafted in metal and studded with diamonds.
Statement Chokers
A lot of times we see that certain lost fashion trends have a major comeback and never tend to go out of fashion again. The choker necklaces are one such trend that came into fashion for the second time in 2016 and never lost it charm since then. Choker necklaces can be of various types like ribbon chokers worn by ballet dancers or a leather choker for a more rugged look. You can layer it with your other necklaces in case your dress has a plunging neckline or opt for an elegant choker with crystal embellishments for special events. Just remember to style it with small earrings in order to bring more attention to your neck.
Jewellery is an important part of our everyday fashion and is relatively cheaper and easier to keep up with. It can magically upgrade a simple outfit and the right kind of jewellery can enhance your overall look. So make sure to have a few trendy pieces in your collection.
