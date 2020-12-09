Tyrone Evans Clark: Providing technological solutions for the film, gaming, entertainment industry

He has gained a reputation as a modern renaissance man, excelling in numerous fields, including teaching, singing, acting, directing, producing, writing, and working in technology.
Clark is a multi-awarded American writer, entertainer, actor, executive producer, singer, author, and director. He is the CEO and founder of Tyrone Evans Clark, Inc. The company uses technology to create technical, interactive media, and entertainment solutions that reflect Clark’s think-beyond-the-box approach to every problem.
As an augmented reality developer, Tyrone Evans Clark recently designed interactive experiences for players. Over the past eight months, he created VR/AR scenario games in Unity and Unreal Game Engine at Beckman Coulter Diagnostics in Miami, FL. Considering Clark’s background, it is no surprise that he is fully proficient in the different programming languages.
The modern renaissance man has steadily developed his career in the film industry. In 2020, Tyrone Evans Clark created the film Homeless Sam & Sally - The Movie, after the TV series of the same name (Homeless Sam & Sally) on BINGE Networks. Soon after the release of his movie, Clark won numerous awards from prestigious film festivals.
Homeless Sam & Sally - The Movie is a new campy feature film that follows a homeless mother-and-son pair’s adventures and activities. Tyrone, who plays the role of the son, related his personal experience of homelessness throughout his life. The project provided him with a platform to process his experiences and express his story.
On top of that, some of his original songs “Gotta Get Some Tissue” and along with other songs such as “Hope”, “Look Me in My Eyes”, and “Video Game” are even in the multi-award winning film Homeless Sam & Sally - The Movie (and TV series) soundtrack.
Upon looking at the heights this widely recognized figure has reached, it could be easily assumed that he must have started the ball rolling at an early age. However, his story is one for the books, and speaking of books, Tyrone’s first young adult-fantasy-action novel, Tyrone Evans Clark's Grapefruit: Season 1- The Wrath of Love is now available on Amazon Prime Books.
Tyrone Evans Clark's Grapefruit is a story that takes place around the 17th century in South Auckland, which is located in New Zealand. During this period, people were forced to fight against the evil fiends (demons/evil spirits). Throughout this story the readers are taken on an adventure through the eyes of Virtuous, who is one of the heroes of this story and along with a few more interesting characters (Kings, Demons, Fiends, Evil Princesses). And let’s not forget the Demonic Evil Witch Immoral who has tons of twisted things up her sleeves.
Tyrone Evans Clark’s Grapefruit is a book series and will be available on other platforms soon such as Barnes & Noble, Google Books, Apple Books, etc. Fans of Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, Eragon, The Chronicles of Narnia will love the Grapefruit Series.
Tyrone even has a popular podcast titled CALL TYRONE!!!, that is available on just about every streaming platform. On this podcast, Tyrone Evans Clark talks about his day-to-day life in Los Angeles, along with random things that unexpectedly come to his mind.
Clark told us a spoiler alert on his up and coming first documentary feature The Corona Hour! The Corona Hour! is a delicious documentary hosted by himself, who shares stories about people living in the time of COVID-19. It will be a film made up of cartoon animation and live-action footage.
Today, he is best known for his work in Netflix’s Velvet Buzzsaw (2019), Netflix’s Magic for Humans (2020), LIFETIME’s Seatbelt Psychic, E! Entertainment’s Dating #NoFilter (2019), BET’s Running Out of Time, and many others.
Know more about Tyrone Evans Clark by visiting his website. More information can also be found on IMDb, FilmFreeway, and his Official Amazon Author Bio Page.
Website: http://tyroneevansclark.net/
TEC Multiverse Website: https://tecmultiverse.net/
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.