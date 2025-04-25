Visionary leaders & trailblazing brands

Explore visionary brands and leaders shaping 2025 with innovation, resilience, and groundbreaking strategies, setting new benchmarks in business excellence and inspiring the future of entrepreneurship. Khanna Gems is India's most trusted astrological gemstone brand
Founded in 1987 by the esteemed astrologer Shri Pankaj Khanna Ji, Khanna Gems has become India’s most trusted name in the gemstone industry. As the world’s largest brand for astrological gemstones, Khanna Gems is synonymous with quality, authenticity, and customer satisfaction. The brand offers an extensive selection of over 1,00,000 government-certified gemstones, ensuring each product meets the highest standards of trust and excellence.
With a strong omni-channel presence, Khanna Gems makes it easier than ever to purchase genuine gemstones through both physical stores and online platforms. Customers can effortlessly browse through an array of gemstones, choose from various ornament options such as rings, pendants, and bracelets, and even customize their designs. Each piece is energetically charged before being delivered, ensuring it is spiritually aligned for optimal astrological benefits.
Khanna Gems also invests in cutting-edge technology, including its unique Spiritual Clinic, which provides expert astrological guidance for customers seeking personalized solutions. This unwavering commitment to quality, transparency, and service has solidified Khanna Gems’ position as India’s leading gemstone brand.
Dunamiss: Luxury, Ethical, and High-Performance Skincare for Women
Dunamiss is a luxury beauty brand with a purpose crafted by women, for women. Founded by Mrs. Meenakshi Chauhan microbiologist and Dr. Abhilasha S. Rathore, it embodies a perfect blend of science, sustainability, and sophistication.
Designed to meet global standards while understanding Indian skin, Dunamiss offers vegan, cruelty-free, and toxin-free formulations, rigorously tested in India and Spain. Each product is a testament to quality, innovation, and ethical beauty, proving that Indians no longer need to seek international brands for high-performance skincare.
More than just beauty, Dunamiss is a movement of empowerment championing inclusivity, ethical practices, and social impact by supporting animal shelters and orphanages.
For those who believe beauty should be effortless yet exceptional, Dunamiss delivers world-class skincare with elegance and integrity. Made in India, for the world.
Eori™: Pioneering Sustainable, Plastic-Free Vegan Leather
Eori™ Vegan Leather is at the forefront of transforming the global leather industry with its innovative, sustainable, and bio-based alternative. Founded with a vision to herald evolution of the traditional leather industry, Eori™ is leading the charge to position India as a global leader in vegan leather manufacturing. By combining innovation, quality, and environmental stewardship, Eori™ is setting new standards for eco-conscious materials that align with modern values and sustainability goals.
Eori™ specializes in producing bio-based, 100% plastic-free vegan leather tailored to diverse industries, including fashion, automotive, and interior design. Utilizing cutting-edge biotechnology, Eori™ creates materials that are durable and aesthetically appealing while not compromising on the environmental. Every product undergoes rigorous testing and meets quality standards, underscoring the brand’s commitment to excellence and reliability. With customizable options across textures, colours, and finishes, Eori™ ensures that its solutions meet the unique requirements of clients around the world.
Eori™ is redefining the material landscape and inspiring industries worldwide to embrace eco-conscious practices. By setting a benchmark for sustainable manufacturing, Eori™ is leading the charge for a greener, more responsible future.
Blue Nectar: Modern Ayurveda, Transparent Beauty, and Water Conservation
Blue Nectar symbolizes the essence of nature with the belief that nature holds answers to all our queries and issues. Founded by two IITians, Blue Nectar offers its product through the unique principle of contemporary Ayurveda, which is blending modernity with tradition.
Most of us are unaware that a lot of active ingredients, namely niacinamide acid, retinol, and Kojic acid, either exist in nature or have alternatives derived from plants. Using this Ayurvedic wisdom, Blue Nectar offers products with plant-based ingredients like niacin serum with niacinamide derived from potato starch, kojic acid serum with kojic acid derived from mushrooms, etc. This approach makes these products skin-friendly for all skin types while maintaining the efficacy
Blue Nectar also believes in ingredient transparency and proudly declares 100% of ingredients on its labels as well as on its website.
It is a common proverb that ‘Water is the nectar of life’. With strong belief in this proverb, Blue Nectar is actively engaged with Savetheblue initiative. As a part of this initiative and to give back to nature, Blue Nectar contributes a part of every product sold towards saving water. So far, Blue Nectar has saved approx 75 lac liters of water.
Bentica: German Precision Meets Indian Skincare Excellence
Bentica is a German formulation inspired skincare brand that blends advanced European innovation with traditional Indian wisdom. Founded by Swathi Moodambikana, who is from Kerala, the brand offers serums, facewashes, moisturizers, and scrubs, ensuring high quality through private contract manufacturing and strategic partnerships.
After spending two years in Germany, Swathi returned to India with deep insights into global skincare formulations. Her international experience drives Bentica’s mission—to empower individuals with effective, science-backed, and affordable skincare solutions designed for diverse skin needs.
Bentica is launching soon through its official website and leading online marketplaces to ensure accessibility across India. With a vision to become a trusted household name, the brand is dedicated to delivering high-performance skincare that enhances confidence and well-being. By combining innovation, quality, and customer feedback, Bentica is poised to redefine skincare standards and create a lasting impact in the Indian market.
ABCom: India’s Leading IT & Laptop Rental Hub
Founded in 2015 by Anil Bhadhuria, ABCom Private Limited has emerged as India’s largest IT equipment and laptop rental company. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company provides seamless rental solutions across 250+ cities, serving over 25,000 clients nationwide.
Anil Bhadhuria, with 25 years of industry expertise, initially launched AB Cartridges Private Limited, specializing in printer rentals. Recognizing the growing demand for flexible IT solutions, he strategically pivoted ABCom during the pandemic, focusing on laptops, desktops, tablets, and mobile rentals. Within just three years, ABCom surpassed the sales figures of his first venture.
What sets ABCom apart is its unmatched service network, powered by 762+ partners, ensuring last-mile delivery even in remote areas. With a customer-centric approach and a vision for innovation, ABCom continues to redefine IT rentals in India, offering cost-effective, flexible, and high-quality solutions tailored to modern business needs.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.