Visionary leaders & trailblazing brands

Founded in 1987 by the esteemed astrologer Shri Pankaj Khanna Ji, Khanna Gems has become India’s most trusted name in the gemstone industry. As the world’s largest brand for astrological gemstones, Khanna Gems is synonymous with quality, authenticity, and customer satisfaction. The brand offers an extensive selection of over 1,00,000 government-certified gemstones, ensuring each product meets the highest standards of trust and excellence.

With a strong omni-channel presence, Khanna Gems makes it easier than ever to purchase genuine gemstones through both physical stores and online platforms. Customers can effortlessly browse through an array of gemstones, choose from various ornament options such as rings, pendants, and bracelets, and even customize their designs. Each piece is energetically charged before being delivered, ensuring it is spiritually aligned for optimal astrological benefits.

Khanna Gems also invests in cutting-edge technology, including its unique Spiritual Clinic, which provides expert astrological guidance for customers seeking personalized solutions. This unwavering commitment to quality, transparency, and service has solidified Khanna Gems’ position as India’s leading gemstone brand.

Dunamiss: Luxury, Ethical, and High-Performance Skincare for Women

Dunamiss is a luxury beauty brand with a purpose crafted by women, for women. Founded by Mrs. Meenakshi Chauhan microbiologist and Dr. Abhilasha S. Rathore, it embodies a perfect blend of science, sustainability, and sophistication.

Designed to meet global standards while understanding Indian skin, Dunamiss offers vegan, cruelty-free, and toxin-free formulations, rigorously tested in India and Spain. Each product is a testament to quality, innovation, and ethical beauty, proving that Indians no longer need to seek international brands for high-performance skincare.