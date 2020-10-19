Women Entrepreneurial skill to boost natural skin care brand Aegte Lifescience

Aegte Lifescience is one of the leading hair & skin care brand which offers natural and herbal products for Skin and Hair Care. The Brand started its journey in 2018 with the launch of Premium Onion Hair Oil. “After 2nd pregnancy, I had severe hair fall issues and I was suggested to use Red Onion Juice by my Grandmother and it actually helped me. Red onion juice when mixed with natural alternatives is a magical combination to treat Hair Fall and Hair thinning.” Said Rupali Sharma, Founder & CEO, Aegte Lifescience. The personal experience made Rupali start her own brand to help the mass dealing with hair problems. Started with one product, the company has successfully accumulated turnover of Rs 10 Crore in merely 2 years. Today the brand offers 28 products in its catalogue and the products are free of harmful chemical and made with clinically proven ingredients to treat every skin and hair type. The products range includes 24K Gold Vitamin Serum, Anti Acne Gel, Glass Skin Oil, Face Wash, Exfoliator, Shampoo, Hair Mask, Serum, Body Polishing Oil, Body Butter and more. “The launch of Aegte Onion Hair Oil was a big hit and customer kept connecting with us for more such result-oriented products and this made us add more products to serve the need of market. Our aim is to offer premium quality of products made with natural and organic solution.” Added Dhiren Sharma, COO, Aegte Lifescience. Today, Delhi-based Aegte Lifescience has presence in several countries including the UK, US and the UAE. Aegte has an extensive online presence and is available on Amazon, Flipkart, 1mg and Snapdeal among others.