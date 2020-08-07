Young Entrepreneur Sanan Sanani shares his success story

Sanan Sanani, a passionate entrepreneur, real estate expert and educator is dedicating his life to the men and women who work hard for their jobs and yet dream of achieving financial independence someday. He wants to provide them the freedom to finance both their mission and passion in life with as few roadblocks as possible. Currently enjoying his early-acquired success between Dubai and Tbilisi and over the years he has met with rich and poor, old and young, to create personalized five to fifteen-year game plans.
In an interview Sanan Sanani shares his beliefs. Here is an excerpt from the conversation.
Q. How did you start investing?
A. Ralph Waldo Emerson once said “When a man is pushed, tormented, and defeated, he is ready to learn something.”
A few years ago, all areas of my life came crashing down, clearly my system wasn’t working, and it led me asking myself “who in my reach has the success that I desire?” and that’s how I found my real estate mentor, I was silently begging to be led and by the grace of God I was taken under his wing and I mimicked his every move and I swore to myself that if I ever made it out of that HOLE I was in, I would pay it forward by being the same person for others.
Q. Were you nervous when you purchased your first property?
A. Yes! And excited at the same time. Just like your first day at school, something new always brings this feeling. I used my fear as a motivator to find a way to achieve my goals.
Now if you're saying, 'Maybe I'm not that kind of person,' I say you're wrong. We all have that person inside of us, but it might be that an unsatisfied life has beaten us down. Or we went after an opportunity, a better way, for so long along with demotivating results, that we gave up. You have the right resources to overcome anything, to handle and embrace whatever comes forth, and to accomplish your dreams.
Q. When you invest, is there a chance you will lose money?
A. My method isn't a form of gambling because you can use many of my strategies and never risk losing any of your own money. Successful real estate investing requires more than just picking out a property, putting money down and hoping for the best.
I know how to find real estate deals where I don’t lose money, where I make 100%; there are no ifs and buts about it, it’s only a question of how much and when!
Q. Is timing important?
A. Yes but now that you know that you can forget about it because you can never really time the market. You should know which cycle you are in that’s important but timing isn’t about being in the right place at the right time; it’s about being in the right place ALL the time.
Q. If you were my coach, what could I expect?
A. I’ll give you real-life examples so you can learn what other people did right ( and wrong.). I'll guide you through real estate investing so you'll know exactly what to expect, what to do, and what to look for. I'll show you how to find, evaluate, and analyze properties. I'll lead you through a process and proven frameworks that will allow you to understand real estate as a whole. By the time you finish my program, you'll know more about real estate transactions than most people out there already making money.
At the end of the day it’s not important how much money you make, some people make tons and lose it all, it’s about how much you keep, how hard your assets work for you and how many generations you keep it for.
It’s important to pass down real estate education to your children since the schools are leaving out possibly one of the most important lessons in life for us to learn on our own.
