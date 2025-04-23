ZRAI Shield: World's first AI-powered real-time fraud firewall that fintech has been waiting for

In an age where financial fraud strikes in microseconds, a new kind of defense system has arrived — and it’s not just catching up. It’s thinking ahead.

Meet ZRAI Shield, the world’s first real-time, AI-powered Fraud Risk Management (FRM) solution, developed by Zrika, a rising fintech innovator with unicorn momentum. Designed to detect, decide, and act in milliseconds, ZRAI Shield is the answer to a problem the industry has been too slow to solve.

“ZRAI Shield was born out of a simple belief — that risk defense should be as fast and intelligent as the threats it faces,” says Pramod Ganji, CEO and founder of Zrika.

“We’re still early in our journey, but we’re focused on solving a real need with clarity and conviction.”

From Reaction to Prevention: A Mindset Shift in Risk Management

For decades, fraud systems have been reactive — built to alert after an incident, not prevent it. But fraud doesn’t wait. It’s automated. It’s evolving. And it doesn’t care about business hours.