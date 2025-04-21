Renuka Ramnath: The value creator

Renuka Ramnath, founder, managing director and CEO of Multiples Alternate Asset Management, in a career spanning over three decades, has shaped the country’s financial landscape, and played a key role in the incubation and the growth of business ventures across sectors. The ups and downs of her investing journey have helped her master the art of riding unpredictable market conditions while nurturing high-performing teams and long-lasting client relationships.

Born in Mumbai, Ramnath graduated from VJTI College and pursued a master’s degree in management science from Bombay University. After a brief stint as a management trainee at Crompton Greaves, she joined ICICI Bank in 1986. She rose through the ranks at the financial conglomerate. After heading equities at ICICI Securities for nearly four years, in 2001, Ramnath got a big professional break when she was appointed to lead ICICI Ventures as its managing director and chief executive. Under her leadership, between 2001 and 2009, ICICI Venture’s AUM (assets under management) rose from around $200 million to over $2.5 billion, and its legacy portfolio fund returned nearly 3.6 times to investors.

Ramnath soon decided to don the hat of an entrepreneur and set up one of the first homegrown private equity (PE) firms in 2009. She founded Multiples PE and about $400 million to close Fund I. In doing so, she became one of the few women to successfully break into a male-dominated industry.

“Multiples is a culmination of my beliefs, experiences and relationships coming together to channelise high-quality, long-term capital towards the growth of the Indian economy,” Ramnath says in a company blog post. “At Multiples, I aim to build a lasting, highly successful and reputed institution that will deliver the potential of alternative investments in India.”