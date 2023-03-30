Dr. Gokul Reddy Mandala highlights the adversities associated with hypertension and cholesterol and suggests preventive measures

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Blood Pressure and High Cholesterol are two of the most frequently mentioned health problems in India, with an estimated one-third of adult Indians suffering from hypertension and a quarter of adults having elevated Cholesterol levels. The most concerning part is that very few of these individuals get diagnosed and treated, leading to a wide range of health complications.Having multiple modifiable risk factors for developing heart disease or stroke increases the chances of an individual experiencing either of the two conditions. These risk factors include elevated blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, smoking, and stress. 30-40% of adults have more than one risk factor, significantly increasing their likelihood of developing heart disease or stroke.The good news is that it is possible to effectively manage elevated cholesterol and blood pressure through medications and lifestyle changes. Consulting a physician or cardiologist early and staying in constant contact is critical to achieving effective control. To reduce the risk of complications, one should exercise at least 30-45 minutes 4-5 days a week and have a healthy diet with plenty of fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, millet, nuts, and healthy fats and proteins from fish. Limiting or avoiding foods high in simple sugars, fat, and salt, such as soft drinks, fried snacks, sweets, fruit juice with added sugar, salted snacks, and deep-fried/oily foods, is also essential. Lastly, smoking or using tobacco in any form multiplies the risk by 4-5 times, so it is best to seek help from experts and physicians to quit.