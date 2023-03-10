Dr. Kartik discusses the various lifestyle measures that promote heart health

Dietary changes: Heart-healthy diet focuses on consuming plenty of fruits and vegetables, whole grain foods, and plant-based oils and limiting processed foods, added sugars, salt, and alcohol.

Being Physically active: Regular exercise helps to reduce blood pressure, maintain healthy weight, and improve cholesterol levels which are vital parameters of heart health.

Quit Smoking: Smoking is responsible for one in four deaths attributed to cardiovascular diseases. It raises blood lipid levels, increases the likelihood of blood clotting, and damages the blood vessels, resulting in a high risk of heart problems and other health issues.

Limit Alcohol Intake: Excessive alcohol consumption can be detrimental, as it increases blood pressure, accelerates atherosclerosis, and raises the risk of heart attacks. Additionally, it can cause heart muscle weakening and enlargement, leading to alcoholic cardiomyopathy.

Get a good sleep: Medical conditions such as sleep apnea and insomnia have been linked to greater risks of cardiovascular issues. Aim to get around 6 to 7 hours of sleep daily.

Manage your stress: Chronic stress can increase BP, heart rate, and limit blood flow to heart. To counteract this, deep breathing, meditation, yoga, and relaxing activities like music, reading and doing hobbies can be beneficial in the long run.

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Heart diseases are a range of clinical conditions affecting heart health. If left untreated, heart disease can lead to serious health problems, including stroke, heart failure and death. The best way to prevent heart disease is to adopt healthy lifestyle habits.