Crews work on finishing up the details of the arrivals area, for the 95th Academy Awards, outside the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Image: Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images



Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.