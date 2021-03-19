Lifestyle and Stress: Keep a Watch for controlling BP and diabetes

allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Though people with hypertension or diabetes are at no greater risk of getting the infection than anyone else they may develop more severe symptoms and complications. Therefore extra care is advised for these patients. The situation is more critical when hypertension coexists with diabetes. When diabetic patients become sick, they may. Several things such as maintain good control of your blood pressure and blood sugar, adhering to your medication regime, following healthy diet and active lifestyle, taking precautions with SMS (social distancing, mask and sanitization) against Covid-19, and giving timely attention to any symptoms even if mild and consult your doctor. It is also important that any non-covid symptoms such as hyperglycemia, hypertension emergency, chest pain, etc. be identified and not ignored and early medical help is taken.

Hypertension or high blood pressure is one of the most common lifestyle disorder, but often it isn’t seen as the culprit until a serious medical problem appears. It is a dangerous disease in its own right, however, with multiple complications. It can permanently damage the eyes, lungs, heart, or kidneys. But, the good news is that like most of the lifestyle disorders, hypertension is preventable and even reversible to some extent. In fact, at times no medication is then required at all, provided the changes are adopted before the rise in blood pressure becomes irreversible.

A number of daily practices ranging from poor diet and minimal or no physical activity to poor psychological health collectively constitute an unhealthy lifestyle. A focus on these aspects is required so as to prevent disorders like hypertension. It is advised that a healthy diet rich in fiber, fruits and vegetables; lower intake of salt, sugar and saturated fats; moderate physical activity; limited alcohol intake; managing body weight and stress are some of the key lifestyle improvements that reduce the risk of developing high blood pressure.

High blood pressure, like every lifestyle disorder, poses two choices that many people find distasteful: live with positive habits or resign yourself to taking medication as you grow older. All lifestyle options are a matter of personal choice. Moving in the right direction doesn’t need to be drastic if you start early enough. Stay in your comfort zone while reassuring yourself that the zone can expand until you reach your ideal goal.