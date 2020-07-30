What should I know during COVID if I am Hypertensive

<br />

In India, where one third of the adult population is suffering from high blood pressure, it is imperative that people are learned enough to participate in their own healthcare. It is important that people with high blood pressure understand the risk and facts associated with COVID-19 and how these tend to affect their health. Reportedly, though hypertension increases the risk of COVID-19 and its complications however, not every hypertensive patient is at high risk. Specific groups such as elderly or those with uncontrolled diabetes, previous heart ailment, and respiratory disease may have high risk of COVID-19 complications. It is important for all patients with hypertension to follow all precautionary as well as management steps in order to lead a healthy life during this pandemic.High blood pressure or hypertension, also known as the “Silent Killer” has become a global crisis. It is one of the leading causes of premature death worldwide. India as well is witnessing an escalating incidence of hypertension mediated disease which is creating a burdensome impact on the health of Indians. During these times of concerning times of COVID-19, are you worried about high blood pressure for yourself, a family member, or a friend? Your concern is well-founded. If left untreated, high blood pressure -- also called hypertension -- can lead to a range of health problems, including heart disease and stroke. Reportedly, it may also increase the risk of COVID-related complications. Knowing more about high blood pressure can help you prevent its ill-effects. The better way to start learning is by busting the myths associated with high blood pressure, especially during COVID-19.