Thoughts on Philanthropy

It’s not just about being able to write a cheque. It’s being able to touch somebody’s life.—Oprah Winfrey
Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.—Desmond Tutu
As I grow older, I pay less attention to what men say. I just watch what they do.—Andrew Carnegie
One of the great movements in my lifetime among educated people is the need to commit themselves to action. Most people are not satisfied with giving money; we also feel we need to work.
—Peter Drucker
The best philanthropy is constantly in search of the finalities—a search for a cause, an attempt to cure evils at their source.
—John Rockefeller
Life’s persistent and most urgent question is “What are you doing for others?”—Martin Luther King Jr
Charity begins at home but should not end there.
—Francis Bacon
Real generosity toward the future lies in giving all to the present.—Albert Camus
Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap, but by the seeds you plant.—Robert Louis Stevenson
That best portion of a good man’s life: His little, nameless, unremembered acts of kindness and of love.
—William Wordsworth
Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.
—Margaret Mead
The results of philanthropy are always beyond calculation.—Mary Ritter Beard
If you can’t feed a hundred people, then feed just one.—Mother Teresa
One never notices what has been done; one can only see what remains to be done.—Marie Curie
