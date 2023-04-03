Heartburn vs. heart attack – How to know the difference

A burning sensation in the chest that involves the upper abdomen

Usually occurs after eating or while lying down or bending over

May awaken one from sleep, especially if the individual has eaten within two hours of going to bed

Can be relieved by antacids

Accompanied by a sour taste in the mouth

Pressure, tightness, pain, or a squeezing or aching sensation in the chest or arms that may spread to the neck, jaw, or back

Nausea, indigestion, heartburn, or abdominal pain

Shortness of breath

Cold sweat

Fatigue

Light-headedness or sudden dizziness

Do you also feel a burning sensation in your chest? Do you think it is heartburn? Or it might be caused by reduced blood flow to your heart (angina) or an actual heart attack. The symptoms of a heart attack, angina, and heartburn might be extremely similar. Even skilled medical professionals can struggle to distinguish between a physical exam and your medical history. Because of this, if you visit the emergency hospital due to chest pain, you will undergo tests right away to rule out a heart attack. So, how do you distinguish between the two conditions?Heartburn is discomfort or pain that is brought on by digestive acid entering the esophagus. Typical features of heartburn include:On the other hand, a heart attack involves sudden, crushing chest pain and difficulty breathing, often brought on by exertion. Many heart attacks do not happen that way, though. The signs and symptoms of a heart attack vary greatly from person to person. Heartburn itself can accompany other symptoms of a heart attack.Typical heart attack signs and symptoms include:Chest pain or discomfort is the most typical heart attack symptom in both men and women. However, some of the other symptoms, such as jaw or back pain, shortness of breath, nausea, and vomiting, are more common in women than in men. People who have high blood pressure, diabetes, or high cholesterol are more likely to get heart problems. Overweightness and smoking are additional risk factors. Additionally remember that to Guard against GERD as it can improve your quality of life.