Forbes India Leadership Awards 2021: From NR Narayana Murthy to Virat Kohli, what to expect

The celebrations to honour corporate excellence and entrepreneurial skills will come to the fore this evening as Forbes India celebrates the Forbes India Leadership Awards for 2021. As much as we would all love it to be an in-person celebration of the depth of work at Corporate India, the pandemic forces us all to attend the event virtually, away from each other. But none of the sparkle or glamour of this event will be lost. The Forbes India Leadership Awards 2021 will be live at 5 pm on the forbesindia.com home page. The gala awards ceremony, recognised among India's most prestigious business recognition events, will commemorate the outstanding contributions of CEOs, entrepreneurs and philanthropists who have built enterprises and contributed to human capital and society in a period which will always be remembered as one of the toughest the world has ever seen. This year, the awards span across eight categories, with the nominees and winner representing diverse backgrounds - from innovative startups and philanthropic foundations to the more mature corporate businesses of a global scale. The 2020-21 awards jury was headed by Harsh Mariwala, founder and chairman, Marico. The other members of the jury were Ashu Suyash, managing director and CEO of Crisil, Saurabh Mukherjea, founder, Marcellus Investment Managers, Gautam Kumra, senior partner and managing director at McKinsey India, Sandeep Naik, managing director and head of India & Southeast Asia, General Atlantic and Puneet Bhatia, co-managing partner and country head, India, TPG Capital Asia. The process of picking our winners for the year started nearly three months ago, with extensive research along qualitative and quantitative parameters. We were helped in the process by research firm Venture Intelligence, our data partner. The event is set to open on a mega scale with a fireside chat with iconic leader, Infosys’ founder NR Narayana Murthy. In our next special session we delve into the minds of India’s young entrepreneurs, where Xiaomi Global VP, and Mi India managing director Manu Kumar Jain chats will some of these young teen leaders. This year we bring into focus human endavour to battle all odds, through two conversations. The role of Indian actor Sonu Sood in trying to solve the migrant workers woes is well documented. Sood will join us for a conversation to discuss this journey, what inspired him and the path ahead. Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli joins us for a conversation with Puma India and South East Asia managing director Abhishek Ganguly. Kohli will bring to the fore his experience and lessons on leadership from the field. Work-from-home added a new dimension to how professionals and business leaders worked. Lenovo India’s managing director and CEO Rahul Agarwal speaks at length to some of India’s best known ‘power couples’ including Agnello & Nandini Dias and Rajesh & Shilpa Sehgal, on how they coped with the odds. The event is set to close with a conversation with one of India’s most iconic sports personalities, who will talk on leadership and challenges. The show will also be live on Forbes India’s Twitter handle and Facebook page and the awards will be covered live on Twitter and Instagram in real time for the benefit of the magazine’s followers on social media, via the hashtag #FILA2021. Read more about Forbes India Leadership Awards here.