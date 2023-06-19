5 Instagram-worthy luxury hotels that define glamour

B

1. Giraffe Manor, Nairobi

2. Soneva Jani, the Maldives

3. The Silo, Cape Town, South Africa

4. Jade Mountain, St Lucia

5. Hotel Plaza Athénée, Paris, France

reath-taking backdrops and gorgeous properties captured on social media are what epic holiday dreams are made of. In this digital age, apps like Instagram are a great travel tool to find your vacation spot. While the options are endless, some hotels are more popular than others for being more visually appealing. Here are some of the world's Instagrammable hotels you can add to your travel bucket list.Giraffe Manor is a boutique hotel set on private land covering more than 100 acres of indigenous forest. Its striking façade, stylish interiors and beautiful gardens provide a wealth of opportunities for Insta-worthy shots. Its herd of resident Rothschild giraffes is what makes this hotel stand out from the crowd. Guests enjoy morning and evening greetings from giraffes as they poke their heads through the hotel’s windows before returning to the forest. Giraffe Manor has a breeding programme which has managed to increase the numbers of these giraffes, which were once endangered.Soneva Jani is situated in the Noonu Atoll of the Maldives. This hotel offers an array of photo opportunities, with its pristine beaches, tropical greenery, and a 5.6-km lagoon of crystal-clear waters and spectacular ocean views. What's more? Its 24 water villas come with private pools. The main bedroom has a retractable roof so that guests can stargaze in the comfort of their room. There are also many activities to enjoy, like spa treatments or sunset cruises where you can get a chance to spot a dolphin.The Silo Hotel is one of South Africa's magical hotels, which celebrates design, style, and art. The luxury hotel occupies six floors above the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (MOCAA), home to Africa's largest collection of contemporary African art. Each hotel room is designed and decorated to reflect the museum’s collection. One of the striking design elements are the pillowed panels that bulge outwards, appearing to be gently inflated. The hotel also offers amazing views of Table Mountain.Jade Mountain Resort is on St Lucia's southwestern Caribbean coastline. Its 29 suites come with private, in-room infinity pools from where you can enjoy stunning views of the surroundings. Beautiful sand beaches are part of the 600-acre estate, which is surrounded by pristine coral reefs. St Lucia's Pitons World Heritage Site and the eternal Caribbean Sea are popular attractions. Scuba diving, tennis, sunfish sailing, and windsurfing are some activities you can enjoy during your stay.Hotel Plaza Athénée has been open since 1913. Its luxurious rooms offer striking views of the Eiffel Tower and its courtyard, which features its signature red awnings. The courtyard is ideal in the summer for al fresco dining, while in winter it transforms into an ice rink. It is an iconic place that has inspired many artists and designers, including Christian Dior, who chose this hotel to open his first spa.