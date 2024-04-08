Born to help: Syria bikers deliver Ramadan meals

Every evening during Ramadan, members of a motorbike club zip down the streets of Damascus to deliver meals to those in need during the Muslim holy month.
"We hit the most disadvantaged areas," said Tarek Obaid, head of Hope Bikers Syria, whose 50 volunteers make and distribute the food for various charities in the Syrian capital.
The bikers—some sporting beards or wearing large silver rings on their fingers—head out as sunset approaches, racing to hand over the food so Muslims recipients can break their daytime fast.