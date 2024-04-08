Mentors and Mavens All Stories
Photo of the day: Attention, attention

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 8, 2024 01:38:00 PM IST
Updated: Apr 8, 2024 01:42:31 PM IST

Photo of the day: Attention, attentionAAP party workers dressed in "Main Bhi Kejriwal'' outfits held a one-day hunger strike to mark their protest against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at Azad Maidan on April 7, 2024, in Mumbai, India. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) observed a day-long 'Samuhik Upwas', or 'mass fast' on Sunday to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and the party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate last month in connection to the liquor policy case.
Image: Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

