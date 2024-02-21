Could humour be your best ally in a job interview?





The virtues of humor are widely recognized, including in the workplace, even if this quality is rarely used in the hiring process. Yet job applicants may do well to show their wit to recruiters.





A double-edged sword

Researchers from Imperial College London and the American universities of Stanford and Virginia report in a study, recently published in the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, that working people should indulge in "humorbragging" at job interviews. This word is a contraction of "humor" and "bragging," and describes the art of talking about your skills and professional achievements in jest or with wit.According to the authors of the study, "humorbragging" enables job applicants to stand out by talking about their achievements without appearing arrogant. "This approach allows individuals to highlight their competencies and achievements in a manner that is perceived as more likable and less threatening," study author Jieun Pai, an assistant professor in the Management and Entrepreneurship Department at Imperial College Business School, told PsyPost.Jieun Pai and colleagues came to this conclusion after conducting four experiments, including one in which volunteers were asked to put themselves in the shoes of a restaurant owner looking for a new pastry chef. Participants in the study were then asked to evaluate transcripts of mock job interviews with candidates interested in the position.One of the questions focused on the moment in their career of which they were most proud. The researchers drafted two possible answers: one very factual, the other incorporating "humorbragging." As it turned out, the volunteers were more convinced by the latter. In their paper, the researchers explain that "humorbragging" increases warmth and perceived competence, "two underlying mechanisms for the positive effect of 'humorbragging' on an employer’s hiring intentions."If you're thinking about trying your hand at "humorbragging" at your next job interview, bear in mind that this technique can be a double-edged sword, as your interviewer may also see your attempts at banter as unprofessional, which could act against you.As a general rule, you should refrain from any form of humor that is detrimental to others. So forget racist, misogynist or LGBT-phobic "jokes." Go for subtle, kind forms of humor that won't offend anyone.And above all, be prepared. Humor is an art that can be learned, even if it comes more naturally to some people than others. Don't hesitate to practice and test the waters with those closest to you. If they don't smile when they hear your witticisms, it's unlikely that a recruiter will. So be careful on the big day, and pay attention to your interviewer's non-verbal behavior. If they respond well to your attempts at "humorbragging," keep up the good work. If not, just talk about your skills and professional achievements in a more formal tone.