Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
30 Under 30 2024
  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Life
  4. Could humour be your best ally in a job interview?

Could humour be your best ally in a job interview?

Researchers from Imperial College London and the American universities of Stanford and Virginia report in a study recently published in the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin that working people should indulge in "humour bragging" at job interviews

By AFPRelaxnews
Published: Feb 21, 2024 02:51:21 PM IST
Updated: Feb 21, 2024 02:57:06 PM IST

Could humour be your best ally in a job interview? "Humorbragging" allows job applicants to stand out by talking about their achievements without appearing arrogant. Image: Shutterstock

The virtues of humor are widely recognized, including in the workplace, even if this quality is rarely used in the hiring process. Yet job applicants may do well to show their wit to recruiters.

Related stories

Researchers from Imperial College London and the American universities of Stanford and Virginia report in a study, recently published in the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, that working people should indulge in "humorbragging" at job interviews. This word is a contraction of "humor" and "bragging," and describes the art of talking about your skills and professional achievements in jest or with wit.

According to the authors of the study, "humorbragging" enables job applicants to stand out by talking about their achievements without appearing arrogant. "This approach allows individuals to highlight their competencies and achievements in a manner that is perceived as more likable and less threatening," study author Jieun Pai, an assistant professor in the Management and Entrepreneurship Department at Imperial College Business School, told PsyPost.

A double-edged sword

Jieun Pai and colleagues came to this conclusion after conducting four experiments, including one in which volunteers were asked to put themselves in the shoes of a restaurant owner looking for a new pastry chef. Participants in the study were then asked to evaluate transcripts of mock job interviews with candidates interested in the position.

One of the questions focused on the moment in their career of which they were most proud. The researchers drafted two possible answers: one very factual, the other incorporating "humorbragging." As it turned out, the volunteers were more convinced by the latter. In their paper, the researchers explain that "humorbragging" increases warmth and perceived competence, "two underlying mechanisms for the positive effect of 'humorbragging' on an employer’s hiring intentions."

Also read: This is not a joke: The cost of being humorless

If you're thinking about trying your hand at "humorbragging" at your next job interview, bear in mind that this technique can be a double-edged sword, as your interviewer may also see your attempts at banter as unprofessional, which could act against you.

As a general rule, you should refrain from any form of humor that is detrimental to others. So forget racist, misogynist or LGBT-phobic "jokes." Go for subtle, kind forms of humor that won't offend anyone.

And above all, be prepared. Humor is an art that can be learned, even if it comes more naturally to some people than others. Don't hesitate to practice and test the waters with those closest to you. If they don't smile when they hear your witticisms, it's unlikely that a recruiter will. So be careful on the big day, and pay attention to your interviewer's non-verbal behavior. If they respond well to your attempts at "humorbragging," keep up the good work. If not, just talk about your skills and professional achievements in a more formal tone.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Singapore provided a grant for upcoming Taylor Swift show
The passing of a legal doyen: Fali Sam Nariman