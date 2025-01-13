E-Power hits the slopes: A new wave of snow sports emerges

Following in the footsteps of electric scooters on land and wakeboards at sea, young entrepreneurs are bringing electric power to snow travel with self-propelled skis and all-terrain skates.

Already an experienced surfer and snowboarder, Edouard Aubert took up skateboarding during the pandemic, as he was drawn to the empty roads.

"Since I'm an engineer, I quickly put a motor on it," he said with a grin at the CES technology show in Las Vegas.

"But we needed more. Roads weren't enough for us, and neither was off-roading. We needed sand, snow."

While electric skateboards were abundant, "there was nothing for off-roading," said Adrien Ladan, Aubert's former schoolmate and business partner.