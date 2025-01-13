Finding your fit: How to uncover a company's true culture

Eight tips to evaluate if your next role is right for you
We are relatively cautious about what we buy when the stakes are high. But do we apply the same level of scrutiny to the most important investments of our lives – choosing a partner or a career path? Divorce and turnover rates suggest not.
While we won’t weigh in on the complexities of marriage, as career advisors and coaches, we know that cultural misalignment is the primary reason why people leave their jobs. This mismatch can stem from hiring errors or a gradual realisation of incompatibility. The financial implications are substantial: Replacing an employee often costs several times their annual salary.
In contrast, a strong company culture can significantly reduce employee turnover, according to recent research by Sukti Ghosh and Victoria Sevcenko from INSEAD and Arianna Marchetti from London Business School. They found that stronger cultures make employees feel connected to each other, improve teamwork and encourage the development of unique skills and knowledge that are specific to the organisation. This makes employees more valuable and less likely to leave for opportunities elsewhere.
While it is clearly critical to find the right cultural fit, uncovering a workplace’s culture can be challenging. Beyond gathering data and “intelligence” about your potential next employer, you need to trust your instincts and look out for red flags during the recruitment process.
We've worked with numerous people who have, to their detriment, either misjudged a company’s culture or neglected to assess it before joining. Our conversations with three professionals highlight key factors to consider before making the leap.
Nassim knew he needed to find a better cultural fit. After years of prioritising others' expectations and taking on “safe and sensible” jobs, he yearned for a role that aligned with his own values and ambitions. Everything began to click into place when a former colleague informed him about an interesting strategy role at a small venture.
Through a candid conversation with the CEO, Nassim gained valuable insights into the company’s culture. The CEO took the time to listen to Nassim, encouraging him to share his ideas about the business. This open discussion led to an offer to become the strategy director – a role that was specially created to fit Nassim’s talents and aspirations.
Nassim wasn't afraid to ask tough questions about the company's standards, safety protocols and processes. After discussing his lingering concerns with his former colleague, he better understood the challenges the company faced and how he could address them. Nassim felt empowered to make a significant impact in this new role.
When Nassim met his future team, he was reassured by the fact that there was no sense of mistrust – just a group of people who seemed keen to explore how the organisation could grow and improve. They listened to him, included him and made him feel valued. Since joining the company, Nassim has flourished in this innovative and supportive environment.
Also read: Creating a culture of belonging
Grazia was thriving in her HR leadership role at a large scale-up. The company culture was built on trust and respect, with plenty of room for innovation and mistakes. But an attractive offer to join an ambitious start-up was too hard to resist.
While Grazia did extensive interviews with the recruiter and the HR director, who promised her his role within a year or two, she did not contact former colleagues she knew were now working at the new company. From her first day on the job, she was stunned by the team’s immaturity, disorganisation and blinkered worldview. This stark contrast to her previous experience leading a diverse, global team made it clear that the new company wasn't the right cultural fit.
Grazia quickly realised that the hidden culture of the company, despite promises to the contrary, was that of an old boys’ club. She soon discovered that much of the dysfunction stemmed from her boss. She wasn't alone in her concerns; three female board members confided in her that they were barely holding it together and not far off from resigning.
Grazia’s attempts to initiate change were mostly dismissed by her manager, who had no intention of relinquishing power. He continued to gaslight her and play terrible mind games, making it clear that he would never welcome nor accept her power.
Grazia became so overwhelmed by the ongoing abuse and harassment that she began having dark thoughts. During one morning commute, she found herself wishing she could be in an accident to avoid going to work. Unfortunately, the harassment wasn't limited to her; it was systemic, permeating the entire company from top to bottom.
Even six months after resigning, Grazia’s former boss was asking her to return, completely oblivious to the reasons for her departure. Grazia is understandably taking her time to find her next role and will ensure she is surrounded and guided by the right people.
Sade was used to being the only person of colour in her professional circles, including her senior position at a global life sciences company. While she was thriving, she was also aware that she might be stuck in this role for longer than she would like.
At this point, her interest and talent in networking proved invaluable. Friends and connections facilitated several conversations, including one with another global life sciences company. This organisation stood out as the talent team took a long-term view, presenting her with a series of potential roles for exploration until the right one came up. Before signing on, Sade strategically leveraged her network to gain insights into various leaders at the new company.
While Sade knew that the job was a perfect technical fit, an informal team-building activity allowed her to connect with her future team and gauge the company's culture. She came away from the event with a clearer picture of how the organisation valued continuous improvement and stakeholder relationships. Sade was confident she that could “learn” and adapt to this culture over time. After four years at the company, she still believes she made the right choice.
Taking the time to evaluate a company’s culture isn’t just a step in the hiring process – it’s an investment in your long-term happiness, growth and career success. By asking the right questions, trusting your instincts and prioritising alignment, you can ensure that your next role truly fits who you are and where you want to go.
[This article is republished courtesy of INSEAD Knowledge, the portal to the latest business insights and views of The Business School of the World. Copyright INSEAD 2024]