In Japan, the four-day week is struggling to take off

Japan began testing the four-day week in 2021 in the hope that it would encourage talent retention and put an end to the culture of overwork for which the country is notorious
From Iceland and Spain, to Belgium, the UK and Germany, it's hard to keep track of all the countries trying out the four-day working week. While these experiments are often met with success, trails in Japan have proved far less so. It seems that Japanese companies and employees are reluctant to adjust their working hours—a situation that worries the country's authorities.