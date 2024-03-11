New York's new composting plan is ambitious and not without controversies

New York has begun rolling out a large-scale organic waste collection program, but the landmark initiative has upset many of the local groups that previously handled composting, who say they now face critical funding cuts.
John Surico, a resident of the Queens borough, started separating his food scraps seven years ago.
At the time, he carried his organic waste—which he stored frozen in his refrigerator—across his neighborhood to a collection site.
"It was a commitment," he told AFP recently. "But now, all I have to do is go downstairs."