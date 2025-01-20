Private firefighters highlight wealth divide in ruined Los Angeles

On one side of the street lie the ashes of ruined houses, lost to the huge blazes that defeated Los Angeles firefighters when hydrants ran dry.

On the other side, a small village of shops is still intact, watched over by tanker trucks and an army of private firemen.

More than a week after enormous blazes spread unchecked through swathes of America's second largest metropolis, questions are being asked about how some of the city's super-rich seem to have survived almost unscathed.

"All I can say is that we got hired and we have been ordered to stay here. I'm not allowed to tell you more than that." a man in a yellow and green uniform told AFP in front of the commercial development.

The men, along with their pick-up trucks with Oregon license plates, were stationed at property owned by billionaire developer Rick Caruso.