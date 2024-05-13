Ritacuba Blanco: Death of a Colombian glacier

Just a few months ago, the Colombian mountain peak of Ritacuba Blanco was covered in an unbroken layer of white ice and snow, just as it had been for as long as anyone can remember.But with the South American country hit by the warming effects of the El Nino weather phenomenon since late last year, large cracks have suddenly appeared in the glacier covering the peak, exposing the rock underneath.Experts say the glacier is melting at dizzying speeds, with climate change intensifying the effects of El Nino -- which makes an appearance every two to seven years, and lasts about nine to 12 months. The UN's World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has said that record temperatures since June 2023 were partly caused by El Nino, "but heat-trapping greenhouse gases are unequivocally the main culprit.""The El Nino phenomenon is perhaps the worst thing that can happen to our snowy peaks or glaciers," said Jorge Luis Ceballos, a glaciologist at the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (Ideam)."There is no cloud cover and therefore no snowfall," he pointed out.