Teachers' Day 2023: Learn, teach, rise, repeat



23-year-old community worker Urmila Deora (left) shows homemaker Nandini Chohan, how to record temperature during an assessment by the Mahila Housing Trust in Chandpole, Jodhpur, on June 14, 2023. The NGO Mahila Housing Trust is training women to work in their communities to assess and implement measures to mitigate the impact and effects of climate change and rising temperatures, including seminars to explain how to keep their homes cool, spot and treat heat stroke, and use early-warning systems to get weather information to residents.

A newly graduated student from IIT Delhi receives her degree from the scientist and chief guest Dr Gagandeep Kang with Dr Rajagopala Chidambaram, Chairperson of Board of Governors, IIT Delhi and Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi, during 54th Convocation of Indian Institute Of Technology Delhi on August 12, 2023 in New Delhi. Over 2,350 students receive degrees on the day.A parent takes his daughter to school through a flooded road after heavy rain caused massive water logging in Kolkata on August 2, 2023.A teacher interacts with parents and students at a first-ever joint mega parent-teacher meet at a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) School in West Patel Nagar, New Delhi, on April 30, 2023. The event encouraged parents to participate in their children's education and provide valuable suggestions to improve the schools.A scientist studies India’s first genetically modified or engineered mustard plant growing in trial plots in New Delhi on January 28, 2023. The country is currently debating whether to introduce genetically modified mustard in the farmers’ fields. India is a net importer of edible oil, and scientists have bred this new variety that can help reduce the import bill.Indian cricket team’s Virat Kohli (right) chats with his teammates during training before the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 at Arundel Cricket Club, England, on June 01, 2023. His legendary work ethic and discipline have made Virat Kohli arguably the biggest youth icon and role model in India for millions of young Indians.Aspirants gather to board a train after the last day of the 2023 Bihar Teacher Recruitment exam at Patna railway station on August 26, 2023. Bihar Public Service Commission conducts the exam to recruit primary, secondary, and higher secondary level teachers in the state government-run schools.18-year-old Ishaan Vivrekar has a rare genetic medical condition called Tuberous Sclerosis Complex and Autism Spectrum disorder, which causes speech difficulty and tubers in parts of his body. With the support of his mother Namita and Fr. Agnel Multipurpose School, Ishaan scored 63.83 percent in the HSC science board exam on May 25, 2023, in Navi Mumbai. India.Villagers assemble solar lamps in a class held as part of the Barefoot Solar Project to bring solar-powered lighting to rural areas in Solawata, Rajasthan, on March 25, 2023. The college focuses on expanding access to electricity to help reduce poverty in rural and marginalised communities. They train women to make and install solar lamps and lighting systems, thus bringing clean solar energy to remote villages.World Bank chief Ajay Banga (left) and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen interact with students at a school on the sidelines of a G20 finance ministers' summit in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on July 16, 2023.Locals evacuated from Kandla port are seen inside a classroom in a school converted into a shelter before the arrival of cyclone Biparjoy in Gandhidham, Gujarat, on June 13, 2023.In New Delhi, children from the flood-affected Yamuna Khadar area put their school books out to dry in the sun on July 14, 2023.Indian students stay glued to the live telecast of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon at the Birla Industrial and Technological Museum (BITM) in Kolkata on July 14, 2023.A talented youth from Dharavi raps to an audience mentored by Bollywood singer Badshah upon launching a state-of-the-art recording studio for ‘The Dharavi Dream Project’ in Dharavi, Mumbai, on July 15, 2023. The Project aims to identify, nurture, and showcase talent by empowering underprivileged youth in Dharavi through their free school of hip hop. This initiative mentors and teaches elements like rapping, beatboxing, graffiti styles, and breaking to over 500 students of the 5-24 age group.