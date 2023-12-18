The colour white and its eye-catching hues among photos this week



The dismantled statue of Bolshevik military commander Mykola Shchors lies on the icy ground on December 9, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Erected in the 1950s, dismantling the 7-ton monument is part of a larger effort to remove symbols of the Soviet era in Ukraine. More than sixty monuments related to the history and culture of Russia and the Soviet Union have been removed by the Kyiv administration.





Japan's Kaori Sakamoto competes in the women's free skating during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Beijing, China, on December 9, 2023. Performing to Lauren Hill's 'Baby, God Bless You', the 23-year-old reigning world champion from Kobe won her first Grand Prix Final title in the elite figure skating event, scoring 225.70.





A woman walks past the holiday display of the Dior 57th Street store in New York on December 11, 2023, ahead of the holiday shopping season.





People mourn the bodies of people killed, including three children from the Harb family, at al-Najjar hospital in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on December 12, 2023, following Israeli bombardment, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.





COP28 president Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber walks during a plenary session at the United Nations climate summit in Dubai on December 13, 2023. Nations adopted the first-ever UN climate deal that calls for the world to transition away from fossil fuels. "We have the basis to make transformational change happen," Al Jaber said at the summit before the deal was adopted by consensus, prompting delegates to rise and applaud.





Paris Saint-Germain's French forward #29 Bradley Barcola heads the ball during the UEFA Champions League group F football match between BVB Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain in Dortmund, Germany on December 13, 2023. The teen sensation from Lyon was taken recently by PSG, whose manager, Luis Enrique, described Bradley as the star of the future.





Models present creations by Kenyan designer Morgan Azedy during the main fashion show during the Africa Fashion Week at the Delight Technical College in Nairobi, Kenya, on December 9, 2023. The show was a tribute to the African heritage and stories, a reflection of the kaleidoscope of identities that make up the tapestry of Africa.





Statues protected by tarpaulins are seen in the choir of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, on December 8, 2023. Restoration works continue at the cathedral—which was ravaged by a fire in 2019—with the installation of the golden rooster on its spire before its scheduled reopening to the public in 2024





Indian naval soldiers perform a continuity drill during Navy Day celebrations at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on December 11, 2023. Though December 4 marks Indian Navy Day, commemorating maritime operations of the Indian Navy during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, the celebrations were rescheduled this year due to the powerful Cyclone Michuang.





Viviane Oliveira wears a white costume as she represents an angel before an Afro-Brazilian-centered Christmas celebration organised by the NGO Favela Mundo in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on December 14, 2023. Favela Mundo works on diversity, inclusion and empowerment of black children in Brazil, nourishing children from the favelas (slums) with positive black references.

