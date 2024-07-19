The steps of time : How ancient stepwells are inspiring modern structures and design

From educational institutions and resorts to rugs and art, baoris are having a moment of revival
It was the early 1990s when architects Sangeeta Merchant and Sanjeev Panjabi of Spasm Design came across the kunda in Modhera in Gujarat on a weekend trip. The two were then students of Rachana Sansad Academy of Architecture in Mumbai and though the reservoir is not as illustrious as its other counterparts, it was enough to make them vow, “that if we ever get a chance to work on a college, institution, or a cultural building, we would use this typology. But in a way that is modern, while respecting our traditions and culture,” Merchant says.