Thoughts on money

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 9, 2021 11:15:50 AM IST
Updated: Apr 9, 2021 11:20:59 AM IST

coco chanel on moneyImage: Kammerman / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

There are people who have money, and there are people who are rich.
—Coco Chanel

Too many people spend money they earned… to buy things they don’t want… to impress people that they don’t like.
—Will Rogers

Wealth consists not in having great possessions, but in having few wants.
—Epictetus

Money never made a man happy yet, nor will it. The more a man has, the more he wants. Instead of filling a vacuum, it makes one.
—Benjamin Franklin

I’d like to live as a poor man with lots of money.
—Pablo Picasso

Frugality includes all the other virtues.
—Cicero

Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure nineteen six, result happiness. Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure twenty pound ought and six, result misery.
—Charles Dickens

Happiness is not in the mere possession of money; it lies in the joy of achievement, in the thrill of creative effort.
—Franklin D Roosevelt

Formal education will make you a living; self-education will make you a fortune.
—Jim Rohn

It’s good to have money and the things that money can buy, but it’s good, too, to check up once in a while and make sure that you haven’t lost the things that money can’t buy.
—George Lorimer

The money you have gives you freedom; the money you pursue enslaves you.
—Jean-Jacques Rousseau

Money often costs too much.
—Ralph Waldo Emerson

If money is your hope for independence you will never have it. The only real security that a man will have in this world is a reserve of knowledge, experience, and ability.
—Henry Ford

Spend your money on the things money can buy. Spend your time on the things money can’t buy.
—Haruki Murakami

