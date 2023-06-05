World Environment Day: 6 luxurious eco-friendly stays for your next getaway

T

he benefits of a quick getaway for some rest and rejuvenation can be immense. A holiday in an eco-friendly stay that is cleaner, greener, and less harmful to the environment can be even better. On World Environment Day, we list out some of the best eco-friendly stays for your next getaway.The Evolve Back Chikkana Halli Estate in Coorg is a 300-acre coffee and spice plantation that is thoughtfully crafted to showcase the very best of the area in luxury while conserving a healthy environment. Natural material and rustic textures, from red hand-cut laterite blocks to whitewashed mud walls, were used to design the plantation and Kodava-style pool villas that are spread across the estate. Apart from the infinity pool and Ayurveda spa, guests can enjoy a range activity to get an authentic experience of Coorg. You can learn about the history of coffee cultivation in Coorg or enjoy a ride in a coracle along the Cauvery River. Bird watching and plantation walks are also on offer.Source: Architectural DigestThe Makaibari Bungalow, Darjeeling, offers spectacular views surrounding the tea estate. The five-bedroom retreat was designed as a tea planter’s abode, featuring solid wood ceilings and floors. Sabyasachi wallpaper in the hallway and custom-made bronze fittings on the doors give this space a tasteful and old-world charm feel. In-house chefs prepare local delicacies influenced by Nepalese cuisine. Guests can relax and enjoy reading a book while sipping on tea on the bungalow’s veranda. You could also try your hand at gardening—a relaxing activity—in the spot dedicated to growing organic herbs and vegetables or visit a tea factory.Source: Architectural DigestSaffronStays’ Fragrant Sun By The Lake is an eco-friendly three-bedroom villa that sits atop a hill in a remote location in Pune, overlooking Mulshi Lake. It is the ideal spot for immersing yourself in nature away from the hustle and bustle of city life. The bohemian-style decor home, perfect for a big group, has a warm and earthy feel that includes upcycled furniture and large outdoor tables to enjoy a fine meal and good conversation. You can even enjoy a bonfire or wood-fired pizzas, apart from other activities, like a refreshing dip in the lake.Source: Architectural DigestChandralok Villas features four private pool villas vintage-style with a modern twist in the beautiful hill station of Lonavala. The pet-friendly villas feature four bedrooms with Lilliputian balconies, a living area, a mini parlour room, a private pool and a lush garden. There is even a dining alfresco dining area to enjoy the outdoors. Contemporary comforts and a nature-inspired aesthetic are blended seamlessly so guests can enjoy the peaceful surroundings. Plus, there is a range of activities to enjoy—hiking, picnicking or even paragliding.Source: Architectural DigestNatural stone and reclaimed are some of the materials used to create La Belle Vie Naukuchiatal in the lake district of Uttarakhand. The secluded cosy three-bedroom getaway, amid the forest, is located just a short distance from the Naukuchiatal Lake. Boating, paragliding, trekking, and nature walks are some of the activities guests can enjoy. Source: Travel and Leisure AsiaKhem Villas in Ranthambore is a luxury jungle camp known for its tiger reserve. The camp is designed to provide guests with all the creature comforts while they enjoy their time in the great outdoors. It is also a place to get educated on the importance of preserving Ranthambore and the tigers. Get up close (but not too close) with the wildlife—jackals, jungle cats, hyenas, and desert foxes—that can be spotted around the property. You can also enjoy a campfire, river safari, camel ride and other activities to make the most of your time out in nature.Source: Soul Travel India