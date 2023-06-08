World Oceans Day: 5 coastal resorts where guests can get involved in conservation

J

une 8 is celebrated as World Oceans Day to create awareness about the importance of preserving and conserving our oceanic resources. Oceans have been exploited by humans for years. Pollution, destruction of aquatic habitats, overfishing, and ocean acidification are just some of the ways in which oceans have been exploited. Today is a reminder to appreciate their significance and support sustainable measures to conserve them.Many hotels and resorts across the globe offer ocean conservation activities that allow guests to be a part of preserving and protecting the ocean while enjoying their coastal getaways. Here are some experiences you can try on your next seaside holiday:Islas Secas is a private island resort situated in the Gulf of Chiriqui, which is about 32 kilometres from mainland Panama. Some of the largest coral reef communities in the eastern Pacific Ocean are inhabitants of this area. The resort’s location is the ultimate spot for marine-centric trips as it is an environmentally preserved and protected area under Panamanian law. Guests can explore the wonders of Coiba National Park, a Unesco World Heritage Site, by going on snorkelling or diving trips. They also offer watching tours with conservation experts that can help spot the magnificent creatures of the sea and identify each species.Misool Eco Resort is a tropical hideaway located in Indonesia’s remote Raja Ampat. The luxury resort, surrounded by uninhabited islands, has a guest capacity of 40 people. It has an on-site conservation centre to educate guests about the sea creatures that live in the water. A patrol service helps ensure guests and locals respect bans on harvesting turtle eggs, fishing and shark finning. Guests who want to dive deep into the details of conservation can get involved in the resort’s manta research initiatives such as compiling and tracking data about migration patterns and breeding patterns.Ultra-luxury eco-resort Gili Lankanfushi is situated in the archipelago of the Maldives, one of the Earth’s breathtaking spots. The resort offers guests a range of activities to participate in conservation efforts—from trying your hand at coral transplanting to going on eco-guided tours. They also have marine treasure hunts. The resort also has a marine biology shack, Gili Veshi, which is its main hub for all things conservation that includes reef-clean dives to reduce ocean waste.The east coast of South Africa has long been a popular nesting ground for leatherback and loggerhead turtles. Unfortunately, many hatchlings perish as they make their way from the shore to the ocean. Guests at One&Only Cape Town can immerse themselves in the conservation experience by helping to rescue these sea creatures and eventually getting them strong enough to be rereleased into their natural habitat.Turtle Inn is a beachfront retreat that is dedicated to preserving its natural surroundings. The resort offers some amazing snorkelling and diving opportunities as it has access to the largest barrier reef in the Western Hemisphere. There are also various ocean conservation activities like beach clean-ups and lionfish extraction dives to preserve indigenous wildlife by removing invasive species from coral gardens. Local Mayan guides can assist guests to help the locals plant mangrove trees at the resort’s private island of Coral Caye, which is a sheltered area for several marine species.