A trailblazing leader

Dr. N Muralidaran is the Managing Director & CEO of NSEIT Limited (a 100% subsidiary and strategic technology arm of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE)), Chairman of Aujas Cybersecurity, and serves as a member of the Executive Board of Directors. Dr. Muralidaran has been a key member of the core leadership team responsible for conceptualising and operationalising NSE; he has also worked in an advisory capacity representing different committees and as a member of the technology advisory committees of NSDL, PXIL, and NPCI. In a career spanning more than 30 years, Dr. Muralidaran, has held several leadership positions overseeing the strategy, execution, and growth of various business clusters in the information technology and financial services sectors. Dr. Muralidaran’s growth and turnaround strategies have enabled NSEIT to consolidate its brand value by clocking an exponential turnover of over `2 billion in F.Y. 2018-19. Leveraging the power of digitalisation, cloud, IoT, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, he is now guiding the company through a rapid and comprehensive transformation to become a niche digital solutions partner for the global BFSI landscape. He dedicates his time in promoting sustainable business practices, achieving scale, designing blueprints to navigate shifting industry landscapes and investing in technologies that can impact the future.

From 1990 to 2004, Dr. Muralidaran was CEO & CTO of the IL&FS group. He was also instrumental in establishing the first 500+ people resource setup for offshore development centre supporting Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand. Apart from this, he

briefly worked at the prestigious Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in the Reactor Analysis and Simulation Systems group and NELCO Ltd. He also had a stint as CEO of NSE Infotech Services Ltd., the captive IT services division of NSE. Prior to NSEIT, Dr. Muralidaran was the Chief of Special Projects with NSEIL, leading its international business development and exchange collaborations, including strategic and futuristic technology initiatives. He joined NSE Group of companies in 2004, where he championed the technology transformation journey of the stock exchange trading infrastructure from a monolithic proprietary system to a horizontally scalable, layered messaging architecture in open platforms to support high throughput and low latency needs of modern market ecosystems. With the forethought that cybersecurity is imperative to safeguard the infrastructure of financial businesses, Dr. Muralidaran led the multi-crore acquisition of Aujas Cybersecurity. His rich mentorship experience has enabled DEX (Digital Examination), a key business unit of NSEIT, to transform itself into a leading online examination ecosystem in India. Dr. Muralidaran holds a Ph.D. from Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra for his work on Architecture Model for Scaling Mission Critical Real Time Applications for High Performance. He also holds a diploma in Computer Management and an MBA in Finance. He is passionate about nurturing young minds and mentoring professionals to develop next-gen leaders. He strongly believes that rapid adaptability and continuous learning are the two key drivers of organisational growth in today’s fast-changing markets.