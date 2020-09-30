  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers

How much does it cost to run for US President?

A look at campaign financing and costs for candidates over the years, and what has changed for the Trump and Biden campaigns because of Covid-19

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 30, 2020 12:04:57 PM IST
Updated: Sep 30, 2020 12:28:52 PM IST

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
After Covid-19, health care gets a big dose of tech
For Serena Williams, the French Open has delivered telling highs and lows