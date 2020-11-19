  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers

News by Numbers: The world's biggest diamonds

A 988-carat white diamond unearthed recently in Botswana is the fourth-largest gem quality diamond ever found. Here's a rundown on the biggest uncut diamonds discovered

By Forbes India
Published: Nov 19, 2020 12:06:16 PM IST

 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Entrepreneur Dawood Ahmed on best ways to identify opportunities for young aspirants
Lending troubles at banks persist