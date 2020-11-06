  1. Home
Saudi fund is the newest investor in Reliance Retail

One of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, Saudi's Public Investment Fund (PIF) will inject Rs 9,555 crore in RIL's retail arm

By Forbes India
Published: Nov 6, 2020 02:36:13 PM IST
Updated: Nov 6, 2020 02:39:47 PM IST

 

