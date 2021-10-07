  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers
  4. Who are the richest women in India?

Who are the richest women in India?

Savitri Jindal, Divya Gokulnath, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, among others have made it to the list as the richest women in India

By Forbes India
Infographics By Kapil Kashyap
Published: Oct 7, 2021 12:30:00 PM IST
Updated: Oct 7, 2021 12:30:54 PM IST
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
From Mukesh Ambani to Kumar Birla, here's a look at the top 10 richest Indians
Gautam Adani gained the most wealth in 2021, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw lost the most