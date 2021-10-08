  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers
  4. Who are the youngest and oldest billionaires in India?

Who are the youngest and oldest billionaires in India?

The youngest Indian billionaires are aged 35, and the oldest, 92. Here's a look at who they are

By Forbes India
Infographics By Kapil Kashyap
Published: Oct 8, 2021 12:22:00 PM IST
Updated: Oct 8, 2021 01:39:32 PM IST
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Gautam Adani gained the most wealth in 2021, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw lost the most
Forbes India Rich List 2021: 6 new billionaires, 5 make a comeback, 11 dropout