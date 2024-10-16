Celebrating Courage and Tenacity: A Tribute to SheShakti in Indian Armed Forces





Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh, the first woman fighter pilot to fly the Rafale, Captain Shilpi Singh of the Indian Navy, and Major Sita Ashok Shelke, renowned for her critical role in disaster relief efforts graced She Shakti 2024 with inspiring stories of courage, dedication, and commitment to their duties.



Major Sita Shelke, also known as the “Wonder Woman of Wayanad,” shared her experience from the devastating floods that struck Wayanad, Kerala, in July 2024. She highlighted the Indian Army's humanitarian mission, stating, “Our uniforms signify not just duty, but humanity.” In the face of adversity, her team was tasked with swiftly restoring normalcy and providing essential supplies.



Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh, representing the Indian Air Force, spoke about the pride she feels as a fighter pilot. “Whenever I sit in that cockpit, there is immense pride filled inside me,” she shared, reflecting on the physical and mental challenges of flying high-performance aircraft. She firmly believes that gender should not dictate one’s role in the military, asserting, “We are flying a machine. It doesn’t know the gender of the pilot.” She underscored the importance of creating a gender-neutral environment within the forces, a sentiment praised by her fellow officers.



Captain Shilpi Singh recounted her journey from aspiring academician to an officer. “I was looking at education and had no idea what the armed forces entailed. But when I applied, I realised I had discovered my passion.” Her father, an NCC paratrooper, also celebrated her achievement, illustrating the pride and joy that comes with serving one’s country.



The landscape of the Indian Armed Forces is evolving and women are increasingly taking on pivotal roles in various capacities. These officers not only represent the growing representation of women in the military but also serve as role models for future generations. Their stories inspire countless young women and girls to dream big and aspire to serve their nation. The three officers emphasised the need for continued support and encouragement for women in all fields, particularly in sectors traditionally dominated by men. With such trailblazers leading the way, the future looks bright for women in the military and beyond.

