Direct and Indirect Tax in India: Differences, types

Imposition of Tax Levied directly on income or profits of individuals. Imposed on the purchase or consumption of goods and services.

Tax Incidence or Tax Collection Taxpayer is responsible for paying the tax to the government. Tax is collected by the seller or service provider and passed on to the government.

Tax Impact Falls on the taxpayer. Both tax incidence and tax impact fall on the same person. Falls on the consumer. Tax impact is on the consumer, while tax incidence is on the seller of goods and services.

Method of Collection Collected by government agencies such as the Income Tax Department. Collected by businesses at the point of sale or provision of service.

Rate of Tax Payment Based on the income or profit of individuals or businesses. It is uniform for all taxpayers.