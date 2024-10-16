Direct and Indirect Tax in India: Differences, types

If you're seeking clarity about the differences between income tax and GST, you're in the right place. Explore the difference between direct and indirect tax
|Point of Differentiation
|Direct Taxes
|Indirect Taxes
|Imposition of Tax
|Levied directly on income or profits of individuals.
|Imposed on the purchase or consumption of goods and services.
|Tax Incidence or Tax Collection
|Taxpayer is responsible for paying the tax to the government.
|Tax is collected by the seller or service provider and passed on to the government.
|Tax Impact
|Falls on the taxpayer. Both tax incidence and tax impact fall on the same person.
|Falls on the consumer. Tax impact is on the consumer, while tax incidence is on the seller of goods and services.
|Method of Collection
|Collected by government agencies such as the Income Tax Department.
|Collected by businesses at the point of sale or provision of service.
|Rate of Tax Payment
|Based on the income or profit of individuals or businesses.
|It is uniform for all taxpayers.
|Nature of Tax
|Progressive as higher incomes are taxed at higher rates.
|Regressive, as both poor and rich are taxed the same amount, resulting in a larger percentage of income from the poor.